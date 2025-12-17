Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

Instagram for TV supports up to five accounts, personalised feeds and channel-based Reels, turning short videos into big-screen viewing experience at home

Instagram for TV

Instagram for TV

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram is testing a new way to watch Reels on a bigger screen through Instagram for TV app. According to Instagram, the app is built for shared viewing at home, supporting up to five accounts, each with its own personalised feed. The company also said that users can create a separate account just for TV viewing. The test is currently live in the US on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Instagram for TV: What’s it

According to Instagram’s blog, users can install the Instagram app directly on Fire TV and sign in with their existing account. They can also start the setup from the Instagram mobile app through Settings. It supports up to five accounts, so different people in the same household can switch profiles and get their own personalised feed. Instagram also allows users to create a separate account just for TV viewing if they prefer to keep things simple. 
 
 
Once logged in, Reels will be organised into channels and categories based on topics such as comedy, music, and lifestyle, making it easier to explore different types of videos. Reels play automatically with sound, similar to watching regular TV. The company said it also plans to introduce new features over time, which may include the option of using a smartphone as a remote. 
 
Search is also available, allowing users to look up creators, explore profiles focused on Reels or dive into specific topics. Since Instagram for TV is meant for shared viewing, content rules are slightly different. Reels shown on TV generally follow a PG-13 rating system that Instagram recently introduced on mobile. For teens, the TV app follows the same safety measures as the mobile version, including content limits and usage tracking. Time spent watching Reels on TV also counts toward overall screen time limits. 
 

More From This Section

BGMI

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master'

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

Macook Pro M5, Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon, OnePlus Pad 3, Kindle Paperwhite 2025, Logitech

Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

google, google logo

Google partners with NHA to deploy AI to digitise medical records

artificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

Abu Dhabi's G42 group upgrades Llama-3-Nanda LLM with Hindi-English datasetpremium

Topics : Tech News Instagram Social media apps TV channels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon