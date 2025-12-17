Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

Instagram is testing a new way to watch Reels on a bigger screen through Instagram for TV app. According to Instagram, the app is built for shared viewing at home, supporting up to five accounts, each with its own personalised feed. The company also said that users can create a separate account just for TV viewing. The test is currently live in the US on Amazon Fire TV devices.
Instagram for TV: What’s it
According to Instagram’s blog, users can install the Instagram app directly on Fire TV and sign in with their existing account. They can also start the setup from the Instagram mobile app through Settings. It supports up to five accounts, so different people in the same household can switch profiles and get their own personalised feed. Instagram also allows users to create a separate account just for TV viewing if they prefer to keep things simple.
Once logged in, Reels will be organised into channels and categories based on topics such as comedy, music, and lifestyle, making it easier to explore different types of videos. Reels play automatically with sound, similar to watching regular TV. The company said it also plans to introduce new features over time, which may include the option of using a smartphone as a remote.
Search is also available, allowing users to look up creators, explore profiles focused on Reels or dive into specific topics. Since Instagram for TV is meant for shared viewing, content rules are slightly different. Reels shown on TV generally follow a PG-13 rating system that Instagram recently introduced on mobile. For teens, the TV app follows the same safety measures as the mobile version, including content limits and usage tracking. Time spent watching Reels on TV also counts toward overall screen time limits.