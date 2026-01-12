Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram denies data leak following password reset email complaints

Instagram denies data leak following password reset email complaints

Instagram said accounts are safe after many users received unexpected password reset emails, following reports that raised concerns about a possible data leak

Instagram

Instagram

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Many Instagram users around the world have recently reported receiving multiple password reset emails, even though they did not raised the request. According to a report by Engadgets, the sudden spike in these alerts caused concern about a possible data breach, prompting questions about whether user accounts had been compromised. Instagram has responded, saying user accounts remain secure and that there was no breach of its systems.

Instagram’s password reset email issue: Details 

According to the report, the issue first came into focus after an antivirus software company reported that data linked to around 17.5 million Instagram users was being circulated online. The information allegedly included usernames, email addresses, phone numbers and in some cases, physical addresses. The data was said to be available for sale on dark web forums, raising fears that it could be misused. 
 
 
Following this, many users began receiving repeated password reset emails from Instagram, which added to the confusion. The security report warned that such leaked information could potentially be used for phishing attacks, social engineering or attempts to take over accounts. It also suggested that the data may be connected to an earlier issue involving an Instagram API exposure from 2024., though no clear confirmation was provided. 
 
Instagram, however, has denied that any user data was breached.

Also Read

Ramaswamy, Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy steps away from social media amid Ohio race: Here's why

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk warns Grok users creating illegal content will face consequences

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

France may follow Australia in banning social media for children under 15

Coupang

South Korea's Coupang to pay $1.1 bn after data breach hits 34 mn users

Phone, social media, mobile phones

User-generated content has no direct impact on brand engagement: Study

 
In a post shared on X, the company said it had identified and fixed an issue that allowed an external party to trigger password reset emails for some users. It clarified that this did not involve unauthorised access to accounts or internal systems. According to Instagram, users who received these emails can safely ignore them.  
  Instagram posted, “We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion.”
While Instagram insists the incident was not a data breach, the situation has reportedly served as a reminder for users to review their account security. Enabling two-factor authentication, updating passwords regularly and checking which devices are logged into an account can help reduce risks. Users can review this information through the Accounts Center linked to their Instagram profile.
 

More From This Section

Stranger Things” theme and wallpapers

Samsung releases limited-time 'Stranger Things' theme for Galaxy devices

iPhone 16e

Apple may launch iPhone 17e with Center Stage camera in Feb: What to expect

google, google logo

Google partner Walmart, others to enable shopping within Gemini AI chatbot

grok ai, xai

India needs specific AI regulations for Grok-like issues: Expertspremium

A chip off the quantum block: Microsoft's breakthrough reshapes computing

How AI boom is exhausting memory supply, sending RAM prices soaring

Topics : Instagram Social media apps Data breach

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWPL Opening CeremonyIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price TodaySC on EPFOTCS Q3 PreviewQ3 Results Today