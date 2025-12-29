Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea's Coupang to pay $1.1 bn after data breach hits 34 mn users

South Korea's Coupang to pay $1.1 bn after data breach hits 34 mn users

Coupang said it will give purchase vouchers worth 50,000 won to eligible users; these vouchers can be used across different Coupang services

Coupang

Coupang said that around 34 million users were impacted. (Photo: X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang said it will pay 1.69 trillion won ($1.17 billion) in compensation to users affected by a major data breach revealed last month. Around 34 million users were impacted, CNBC reported.
 
In a statement released on Monday, Coupang said it will give purchase vouchers worth 50,000 won to eligible users. These vouchers can be used across different Coupang services. The company said former users who closed their accounts after the data breach will also be able to receive the vouchers.
 
Users can check whether they are eligible starting January 15, the company’s statement said.
 
 

Interim CEO apologises to customers

 
Harold Rogers, interim chief executive officer of Coupang Corporation, called the compensation plan a “responsible measure for our customers”. He said that the company would “fulfill its responsibilities to the end".
 
“I once again deeply apologise to our customers,” Rogers said in the statement.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Class battleships may not be a big hit: Why experts are doubtful

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens to 'severe'; smog disrupts visibility

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club | REUTERS

Trump meets Zelenskyy amid renewed US push to end Ukraine conflict

Flights, fog, Indigo

Dense fog in Delhi disrupts flights and trains as IMD issues orange alert

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Visibility drops as dense fog blankets north India; Delhi on orange alert

 
Rogers’ apology came a day after Coupang founder Kim Bom also issued an apology. Kim said he was “devastated” by the disappointment caused to users.   
 
The data breach, which became public on November 18, led to the resignation of CEO Park Dae-jun earlier this month, the news report said.
 
In a separate statement, Kim said the company failed to clearly explain the situation from the beginning.
 
The US-based chairman said his apology was “overdue”, adding that he initially believed it was better to speak publicly only after confirming all the facts. “In retrospect, this was a poor judgment. While Coupang worked tirelessly to resolve the situation, I should have expressed my deepest regrets and sincere apologies from the beginning. My heart has been heavy ever since I first learned of the data breach,” Kim said.
 

Leaked data recovered, says company

 
Kim said that Coupang has recovered all leaked customer information with help from the government. Authorities also seized storage devices belonging to the suspect behind the breach.
 
He added that only 3,000 customer records were found on the suspect’s computer and said the data was neither shared nor sold outside.

More From This Section

netflix, streaming, television, online video, tv

Americans watch fewer new TV shows, turn more to free streaming platforms

china Flag, China

Chinese military starts drills in Taiwan Strait amid tensions with Japan

Knife attack

Knife attack near Suriname's capital kills at least 9 people: Police

Alawites protest, Syrian protest, protest in Syria

4 killed in Syria during clashes between Alawites, counterdemonstrators

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel aids Italy in arrest of Hamas leader, 6 others in Europe crackdown

Topics : South Korea Data breach User data information Cyber fraud cyber security threats BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon