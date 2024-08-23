Tech wrap Aug 23: Poco Pad 5G, Google Essentials, Instagram profile, more

Poco debuts Pad 5G tablet in India at Rs 23,999 onwards

Poco has launched its first Android tablet in India, the Poco Pad 5G. The device features a 12.1-inch display with a 2.5K resolution, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and backed by a 10,000mAh battery. Available in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green, the Poco Pad 5G starts at Rs 23,999. Sales will begin on Flipkart from August 27. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google introduces 'Essentials' app for Microsoft Windows PCs

Google has introduced a new application, "Google Essentials," designed to streamline access to various Google services on Microsoft Windows PCs. This app serves as a central hub for services like Google Photos and Google Messages, and also includes the beta version of Google Play Games on PC, allowing users to play Android games on their Windows devices.

Samsung has announced special cashback and upgrade bonus offers for its Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones, which have recently been enhanced with Google’s Circle to Search feature. The Galaxy A55 and A35, originally priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 30,999, are now available at effective prices of Rs 33,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

Instagram has launched a new feature that allows users to add a song to their profile, which will be displayed in the bio section. Users can choose to remove or replace the song as needed, adding a personalized musical element to their profile.

Apple is expected to launch macOS Sequoia in mid-September, alongside iOS 18, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11, deviating from its usual schedule of releasing macOS updates in the following months. This simultaneous release is likely intended to ensure compatibility across devices for new features, according to reports from MacRumors.

Apple has reportedly filed patents for a series of smart rings, each with distinct functionalities but designed to work together seamlessly. According to 9To5Mac, these patents outline how multiple rings could be used in tandem for various purposes, including Siri integration and wireless charging between the rings.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a slimmer version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6, dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, in South Korea on September 25. This launch is strategically timed to coincide with Apple’s iPhone 16 series release, according to a report by Android Authority.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G, a premium flagship smartphone, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the device runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, and comes equipped with advanced AI features for content creation, image editing, and text summarisation.

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this week along with the Z9s model, is now available for purchase. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, supports 80W fast charging, and features a 50MP Sony IMX primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the third-generation wireless earbuds from OnePlus, are now available for purchase in India. These earbuds feature a new design, dual audio drivers, active noise cancellation, and support for spatial audio. They are tuned by Dynaudio and are compatible with both Android and Apple devices through the HeyMelody app.

The OnePlus Watch 2r, an R-version of the second-generation OnePlus Watch, has been launched as a more affordable alternative to the premium Watch 2. This smartwatch offers a range of features, including long battery life, while omitting some high-end elements like sapphire glass protection and military-grade durability to keep the price accessible.