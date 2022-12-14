JUST IN
OnePlus announces community sale with offers on smartphones, TVs, and more
Tesla rolls out new holiday update with Steam games and Apple Music
Apple rolls out iOS 16.2 with 5G network support for iPhones: Details here
Year in review: Pixel Buds Pro to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, best earphones of 2022
Apple releases iOS 16.2 software update with better always-on display
Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhone 14, other top models in India
Apple Arcade launches 'JellyCar Worlds' game, updates 'Sneaky Sasquatch'
Microsoft announces to discontinue Authenticator app for Apple Watch
WhatsApp allows users see profile icons within groups chats on iOS
YouTube's Apple TV application faces issue during exit, users complain
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Meta introduces new features 'Notes', 'Candid Stories' on Instagram
YouTube announces to show users estimate process time for uploads
Business Standard

Apple fixes zero-day security bug that was 'exploited' on most iPhones

Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iOS

IANS  |  New Delhi 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has fixed a zero-day security vulnerability that was actively exploited on most iPhones, in its latest iOS software update.

Available for iPhone 8 and later, Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.

Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1.

The update, iOS 16.1.2, has been rolled out to all supported iPhones with unspecified "important security updates."

In a security update, Apple said the update fixed a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other apps.

If exploited, it could allow malicious code to run on the user devices.

"A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling," said Apple.

According to the tech giant, security researchers at Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) first discovered and reported the WebKit bug to the company.

Apple said that the vulnerability was exploited "against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1", which was released in October 2021.

The bug in WebKit's implementation of a JavaScript API called "IndexedDB" can reveal your recent browsing history and even your identity.

A zero-day vulnerability is a bug in a system or device that has been disclosed but is not yet patched.

Apple has released iOS 16.2, which includes end-to-end encryption for data backed up in iCloud and other new features.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU