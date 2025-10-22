Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / iPad Pro with Apple M5 available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

iPad Pro with Apple M5 available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

Apple's latest iPad Pro lineup powered by the M5 chip is now on sale in India, featuring faster performance, Wi-Fi 7 support, along with bank and EMI offers for buyers

iPad Pro M5 (13-inch, 11-inch) launched price

iPad Pro M5 (13-inch, 11-inch)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Apple’s 2025 iPad Pro, powered by the new M5 chip, is now available for purchase in India via Apple’s online and offline store, leading e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets. Customers purchasing the new iPad Pro can avail bank offers and no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans.
 
The latest iPad Pro lineup continues to offer 11-inch and 13-inch display options but brings major upgrades in performance, connectivity, and display technology over last year’s M4-powered models. It also introduces Apple’s new C1X modem for faster cellular data speeds and an N1 networking chip with support for Wi-Fi 7, ensuring improved wireless performance. 
 

iPad Pro M5: Variants and India pricing

iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi)
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 149,900
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 169,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 209,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 249,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 219,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 259,900
  • Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Wi-Fi only)

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,900
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 189,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 229,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 199,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 239,900
  • Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi)
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 119,900
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 179,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 219,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 189,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 229,900
  • Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Wi-Fi only)
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,900
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 119,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 159,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 199,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 169,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 209,900
  • Colour: Space Black, Silver

iPad Pro with M5: Availability and offers

The new iPad Pro with M5 chip is available on Apple Store online and at Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
 
Here are the offers listed on Apple’s online store for the new model: 
  • Cashback of Rs 4,000 on select cards from American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for up to 12 months

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Specifications

  • Screen size: 11-inch, 13-inch
  • Display panel: Ultra Retina XDR display, Tandem OLED, Standard glass or Nano-texture display glass, Anti-reflective coating, 
  • Resolution: 2420x1668-pixel resolution (11-inch screen) and 2752x2064-pixel resolution (13-inch screen)
  • Refresh rate: ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz 
  • Peak brightness: 1000 nits (SDR), 1000 nits (XDR), 1600 nits (HDR content only)
  • Audio: 4 speakers
  • Processor: M5 chip
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • OS: iPadOS 26
  • Rear camera: 12MP wide camera
  • Front camera: Landscape 12MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: 31.29Wh (11-inch model), 38.99Wh (13-inch model)
  • Charging: Capable of fast charging up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes with 60W adapter
  • Connectivity: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2x2 MIMO, Simultaneous dual band, Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology, Apple C1X cellular modem for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only, 5G (sub-6 GHz) with 4x4 MIMO for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only, Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

