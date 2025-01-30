Business Standard

Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone users can now access calls, messages from Windows PC's Start menu

iPhone users can now access calls, messages from Windows PC's Start menu

The feature is currently limited to Windows Insiders and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Microsoft has announced that iPhone users can now access their messages, calls and more directly from the Start menu of their Windows 11 PC. Start menu phone integration on Windows 11 has been available for Android smartphones, but the latest update to the Phone Link app for PCs enrolled in the Windows Insider programme, brings that functionality to iPhones as well.
 
iPhone integration with Windows Start menu: Details
 
In an update to the Windows Insider Blog, Microsoft announced that the integration allows iPhone users to view the phone's battery status and connectivity, access messages and calls, from a dedicated section on the Start menu. This section also has a "Recent" tab to display the phone's notifications.
 

Last month, Microsoft also simplified the file-sharing process between Windows PCs and iPhones, utilising its Phone Link app on Windows and the Link to Windows app on iOS. The Start menu integration takes this further with a new "Send files" button, allowing users to share files between their iPhones and Windows PC directly from the Start menu.
 
iPhone integration with Windows Start menu: Requirements
  • Windows PC with Bluetooth LE capability.
  • Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 and higher in Beta Channel and 26120.3000 and higher in Dev channel.
  • Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher.
  • Link to Windows app on iPhone
iPhone integration with Windows Start menu: How to set up
 
To enable Start menu phone integration for iPhones:
  • Make sure you have the Phone Link app on Windows and the Link to Windows app on iOS.
  • Click on the Start button and locate the device connection option in the right-side pane of the Start Menu
  • Choose your device type: Android or iPhone.
  • Follow on-screen instructions to establish a connection between your phone and PC.

Topics : Apple iPhone Microsoft Windows 11 Technology

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

