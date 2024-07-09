Jio, Aitel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

After the recent tariff hike from major telecom operators, many people in India are considering switching back to state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). All the top private players increased the monthly, quarterly, and annual recharge plans by 25 per cent. BSNL is taking advantage of the situation by introducing new plans and offering additional benefits to its existing plans. The state-owned company is also likely to launch its 4G services across the country next month.

BSNL is offering lucrative plans to both its existing users and new users who are now planning to port their existing network to BSNL. However, it is worth mentioning that BSNL plans will be applicable across the country except North East, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam. BSNL network is limited to 4G networks, while its competitors have moved to 5G networks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jio, Aitel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison

Here's a complete comparison between Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL:

Popular Monthly Plans

Jio

₹ 299

Pack validity: 28 Days

Total data: 42 GB

Data at high speed: 1.5 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Aitel

₹ 299

Pack validity: 28 Days

Total data: 28 GB

Data at high speed: 1GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Vi

₹ 299

Pack validity: 28 Days

Total data: 28 GB

Data at high speed: 1GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

BSNL

₹ 199

Pack validity: 30 Days

Total data: 60 GB

Data at high speed: 2 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Popular Quarterly Plans

Jio

₹889

Pack validity: 84 Days

Total Data: 126 GB

Data at High Speed: 1.5 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Airtel

₹859

Pack validity: 84 Days

Total Data: 126 GB

Data at High Speed: 1.5 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Vi

₹859

Pack validity: 84 Days

Total Data: 126 GB

Data at High Speed: 1.5 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

BSNL

₹595

Pack validity: 84 Days

Total Data: 252 GB

Data at High Speed: 3 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Popular Annual Plans

Jio

₹3599

Pack validity: 365 Days

Total data: 912.5 GB

Data at high speed: 2.5 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Airtel

₹3599

Pack validity: 365 Days

Total data: 730 GB

Data at high speed: 2 GB/Day

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Vi

₹3599

Pack validity: 365 Days

Total data: 850 GB

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

BSNL

₹3599

Pack validity: 365 Days

Total data: 600 GB

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 100 SMS/Day

How to port your sim to BSNL?

First, you need to obtain a Unique Porting Code (UPC) by sending an SMS to 1900. Write 'Port [space] 10 digit mobile number'. In the case of J&K prepaid subscribers, one needs to call 1900 instead of sending an SMS.

UPC will be valid for 15 days from the date of the request or the time the number is ported out, whichever is earlier, for all service areas except Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East licensed, where the UPC is valid for 30 days from the request date or the number is ported out, whichever is earlier, irrespective of a number of requests the subscribers makes.

Thereafter you have to visit BSNL CSC CSC (Customer Service Centre) / Authorised franchisee/retailer to port your mobile number. Fill in a CAF (Customer Application Form) and pay the porting fee of processing.

BSNL wouldn't charge any fees for porting into BSNL. You will be issued a new BSNL sim card.