Apple's first Apple Intelligence-based home device could be table-top robot

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Apple had introduced artificial intelligence-powered features, collectively called Apple Intelligence, at its annual developer-focused event (WWDC) in June. The first wave of these features are set to debut later this year on iPhone, Macs, and iPads with next-generation platform updates. Later on, the Apple Intelligence is anticipated to expand to more ecosystem devices, including HomePods. However, Bloomberg has reported that instead of HomePod, Apple could launch the first home device with Apple intelligence support in the form of a table-top robot.

The robot is anticipated to be powered by Apple Intelligence-powered Siri, which it introduced at WWDC. It appears that the Siri upgrades have paved the way for table-top robot ideas. Reportedly, the table-top robot will feature an iPad like display and will move around and mimic the user's head motion like nodding. It is also expected to have the capability to precisely lock on to a single person among a crowd during a video call. The table-top robot will likely support voice controls and an improved version of Siri will power the device.
Previous reports by Bloomberg outlined Apple’s robotics projects and provided details about the table-top robot, suggesting that Apple has already started working on it. Earlier, reports by Bloomberg also indicated that Apple is mainly focused on bringing latest AI features to iPhones, iPads and MacBooks but is also looking to start a new phase of hardware AI cloud approach for its upcoming hardware products. As a result, new hardware in categories like robotics, augmented reality (AR) glasses, smart AirPods and more could be launched by Apple.

Reportedly, Apple has already been discussing humanoid robots with advanced AI engines internally. Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset reportedly already uses AI and Apple could utilise the same technology in AI-powered hardware like AR glasses and AirPods.

