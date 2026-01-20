Soon, Safari users may import browsing data straight into Chrome on iPhone

Google is reportedly developing an on-device data migration feature on iOS that will allow Safari users to move their browsing data directly into Chrome. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing The MacObserver, Google is testing a guided “Safari import” tool that is meant to make switching from Safari to Chrome easier on iPhones. A similar option already exists on desktop, but this feature is now expected to arrive on iPhones.

How importing Safari data into Chrome will work

According to the report, the tool will depend on the ZIP file created using Safari’s “Export Browsing Data” option. For those unfamiliar, Safari allows users to export their browsing data through the following steps:

Open the Settings app on iPhone

Scroll down and tap on Apps

Select Safari and look for the Export option under the “History and Website Data” section

Choose the data you want to export (Bookmarks, History, Extensions, Credit Cards, Passwords)

Tap on Save to Downloads and follow the on-screen steps

As per the report, Google is testing a dedicated “Safari import” option inside Chrome’s Settings in beta builds. When a user taps this option and selects the ZIP file created by Safari, Chrome reads the file and shows a summary of the included data before starting the transfer. It also displays a note saying, “Your data will be saved to your Google Account.”

When will the feature roll out

The report stated that the feature is currently being tested in Chrome version 145 for TestFlight users. Since Chrome 144 is the current stable version, the new Safari import option could reach the public version soon if testing goes smoothly.

iPhone to Android data transfer also in development

Alongside making it easier to move from Safari to Chrome, Apple is also reportedly working on a simpler way for users to move from an iPhone to an Android phone. The first developer and public beta of iOS 26.3 introduced support for a more streamlined iOS-to-Android transfer process.

According to a MacRumors report, the feature lets an iPhone be placed near an Android phone to start the data transfer. Once connected, users can choose to move photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, phone numbers, and other data.

The report adds that wireless transfers require both phones to be on the latest software versions, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on. Users can either scan a QR code shown on the Android phone using the iPhone, or start the transfer by entering a session ID and pairing code.

However, this new switching feature is likely to be limited to certain regions for now, such as the European Union.