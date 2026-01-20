Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Most Indian CEOs expect strong domestic growth, higher revenues: PwC Survey

Most Indian CEOs expect strong domestic growth, higher revenues: PwC Survey

PwC's 29th CEO survey said 57% of Indian CEOs expect near-term revenue growth, but cite macroeconomic volatility and cyber risks as the biggest concerns, while AI adoption remains uneven

PWC

The survey noted that those who applied AI to business functions to at least a moderate extent saw tangible revenue gains

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) — 77 per cent as against 55 per cent of their global counterparts — are optimistic about strong domestic growth, according to PwC’s 29th Global Annual Survey released on Tuesday. More than half of Indian CEOs — 57 per cent — are confident of near-term revenue growth but have flagged macroeconomic volatility and cyber risks as the top challenges over the next one year, the survey showed.
 
India’s economy is estimated to grow by 7.4 per cent in FY26, up from 6.5 per cent in FY25, according to the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Statistics Office.
   
“Our advantage lies in the scale of our domestic market. For many industries, global-scale operations can be built by serving India alone. This is a privilege export-dependent economies lack,” said T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Steel, in the survey.
 
Narendran added that India needed to sharpen its competitiveness, not only for domestic consumers but also for when global markets regain stability and discipline.
 
The PwC survey found that while more Indian CEOs — 66 per cent — were concerned about keeping pace with technology and artificial intelligence, only 36 per cent reported using AI in products, services and experiences to at least a moderate extent.

Also Read

ai, artificial intelligence

Intelligent choice architectures: Turning AI's potential into performancepremium

AI, Artificial Intelligence

IT firms meander through deal-pricing complexity in era of AI agentspremium

Brenda Wilkerson, chief executive officer of AnitaB.org and Shreya Krishnan, the organisation's managing director for India

World needs more women in senior AI roles for balance: AnitaB.orgpremium

ai, startups, artificial

Why open source is becoming a strategic imperative for Indian startupspremium

unicorn

Datanomics: Consumption, not technology, powers India's startup boompremium

 
The survey noted that those who applied AI to business functions to at least a moderate extent saw tangible revenue gains, with 32 per cent of Indian CEOs reporting an increase in revenue, while 27 per cent reported a reduction in costs.
 
The report found that companies with broader and stronger AI foundations were 2.3 times more likely to report revenue growth and 1.7 times more likely to achieve cost reductions compared to those without such foundations.
 
The survey drew responses from 4,454 CEOs globally, including nearly 50 from India.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

FIP slams DGCA for 'light' penalty on IndiGo for mass flight disruptions

Industry has called for the time-bound and uniform implementation of the four Labour Codes to improve ease of doing business

Budget 2026-27: Key challenges and growth drivers in manufacturing sectorpremium

tech, meeting, startups

Budget 2026: Startups, investors push regulatory changes to unlock capitalpremium

Fashion, Indian Luxury Brands, Lifestyle, Designers

Indian luxury on par with global peers in FY25, shows Tofler datapremium

Multinational companies increasingly view India not just as a cost-efficient back office, but also as a strategic hub for innovation, engineering, and digital transformation

Realty firms roll out integrated platforms to tap India's GCC boompremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence PwC PwC CEO Survey PwC India CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today