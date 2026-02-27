Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept may be unveiled at MWC 2026: What to expect

Lenovo is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new foldable Windows gaming handheld concept at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, scheduled to be held from March 2 to 5. According to a report by Windows Latest, the device, allegedly called the Legion Go Fold concept, is scheduled to be unveiled on March 2.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept: What to expect

According to Windows Latest, the Legion Go Fold concept is designed as a multi-mode gaming machine built around a foldable POLED display. The panel expands from 7.7 inches in its folded state to 11.6 inches when fully opened. Unlike conventional Windows handhelds that remain fixed in form factor, Lenovo’s concept is reportedly built to shift between handheld and desktop-style use cases.

In its standard configuration, the device operates as a traditional handheld with a 7.7-inch screen and detachable wireless controllers mounted on either side. In vertical split-screen mode, where the screen can be unfolded upright, one half of the display can be used for gaming, while the other can be used for streaming or watching multimedia content.

When opened horizontally, the display expands to the full 11.6-inch panel. In this “Horizon Full Screen” mode, the controllers can again be attached on both ends, effectively creating a large-screen handheld format. The report added that Lenovo may also introduce an “Expanded Desktop Mode,” where the device can be paired with an included wireless keyboard featuring a built-in touchpad. In this setup, it is expected to function similarly to a compact clamshell laptop.

The right-hand controller includes additional functionality. According to the report, it features a small integrated display that doubles as a touchpad and shows performance metrics and system settings. It can also be used as a vertical mouse in what Lenovo calls “FPS Mode,” similar to functionality seen in earlier Legion Go hardware.

Coming to the specifications, the Legion Go Fold concept is likely to be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor and is equipped with 32GB of RAM. The device may house a 48Wh battery. Windows Latest notes that the device is currently a concept. However, Lenovo has previously brought concept hardware to market within a relatively short timeframe, suggesting the Legion Go Fold concept could possibly evolve into a commercial product if development progresses.