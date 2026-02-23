SPPL launches Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K TV with six built-in speakers: Details

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official licensee for Thomson and Kodak TVs in India, has launched a new Mini QD TV under the Kodak brand. The company is bringing Mini LED technology to its lineup with a 65-inch 4K model that supports up to 1500 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision. Powered by a MediaTek processor and Mali-G52 GPU, the new Kodak QD-Mini LED TV runs on the Google TV platform.

Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K TV: Price and availability

The Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K TV is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 65-inch variant and will be sold exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Customers can avail a Rs 3,000 bank discount on eligible transactions.

Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K TV: Details

The 65-inch Kodak Mini QD TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD resolution. The company said that it uses a Mini LED backlighting system combined with Quantum Dot technology. The TV offers up to 1500 nits of peak brightness and a 100000:1 contrast ratio. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG formats. Kodak also claims the panel can display over 1.1 billion colours and offers an ultra-wide colour gamut for improved colour accuracy.

On the audio side, the TV includes six built-in speakers with a total output of 108W. The setup features two subwoofers and two sky subwoofers. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus for surround sound output.

The TV runs on the Google TV platform, which provides access to more than 10,000 apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, Zee5, Sony LIV and others. It also supports built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay for screen mirroring from Android and Apple devices. A voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant is included.

The Kodak QD-Mini LED TV is powered by a MediaTek processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. For gaming, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports (with ARC and CEC support), two USB ports, and an optical audio output. The TV features a bezel-less design with a metal base.