Nothing Phone 4a series to feature 'Glyph Bar' with mini LEDs: What's new

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 4a series on March 5. The Nothing Phone 4a series could feature two phones: Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced that the Phone 4a series models will get a new “Glyph Bar” instead of the Glyph Matrix rear display, marking another change in the brand’s signature lighting system. Previously, the company also confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Nothing Event: Launch details

Date: March 5

Time: 4 p.m. IST (10:30 GMT)

Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Livestream: Nothing’s website (nothing.tech)

Nothing’s Glyph Bar for Phone 4a series: What’s new

According to details shared in a teaser on its community blog, the new Glyph Bar will consist of nine individually controlled mini LEDs. Nothing said that this setup is designed to reduce distractions while still delivering clear visual notifications. The company describes the Glyph Bar as a cleaner and sharper system that can be read instantly.

In its blog, Nothing also mentioned that the new lighting system uses patented technology to create more natural, neutral and bleed-free light output. The company claims that the lights will be around 40 per cent brighter compared to the previous A-series. This suggests that the Phone 4a will not feature the “Glyph Matrix” rear display seen on the Phone 3. Instead, it appears the company is going back to a light-based notification system rather than a dot matrix display panel.

As for previous models, the Phone 3a series featured Glyph lights, which were essentially multiple LED strips. The Phone 3 introduced the Glyph Matrix, which acted as a tiny rear display and could show animations. Meanwhile, the Phone 3a Lite features a single notification LED.

What’s next? We’re introducing the Glyph Bar for Phone (4a). 9 individually controllable mini-LEDs, 40% brighter than previous (a) series. Patented tech for a more natural, neutral, bleed-free glow. More to come. 5 March, 10:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/3OykioVCdu — Nothing (@nothing) February 20, 2026

Nothing Phone 4a series: What to expect

Nothing has confirmed that the upcoming Phone 4a series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, although the exact processor has not been specified. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Phone 4a is said to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro variant is expected to sport the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

As reported, at least one device in the Phone 4a series will have UFS 3.1 storage and a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor. Nothing may not adopt the newer silicon-carbon battery technology, suggesting the Phone 4a could feature a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh.

The company has also confirmed that the Phone 4a series models will be offered in multiple colours and with a more premium finish. According to a previous report from 91Mobiles, the Phone 4a is expected to come in standard Black and White colours across variants. However, Nothing may also offer variant-exclusive colour options such as Pink and Blue shades for the 12GB RAM variant. Similarly, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro may get a Pink colour option exclusive to the top-end 12GB RAM variant. Meanwhile, Silver and Black are expected to be available across variants.

According to a previous report, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are expected to feature a triple-camera setup, similar to the Phone 3a series, which included a telephoto lens. For the display, the series may offer refresh rates of up to 144Hz.