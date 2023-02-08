JUST IN
Business Standard

Microsoft introduces new AI-powered Bing search engine, Edge browser

Users can also ask the browser to help them compose content, such as a LinkedIn post. Moreover, it can also help users to update the tone, format and length of the post

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft Bing
Microsoft Bing

Microsoft has introduced its new Bing powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser are now available for preview at Bing.com, to "deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content", the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to the company, these tools act as an "AI copilot for the web".

"AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all -- search," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"Today, we're launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web," he added.

With the new Bing, users get an enhanced version of the standard search experience.

The updated search engine is powered by a new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT.

"It takes key learnings and advancements from ChatGPT and GPT-3.5-- and it is even faster, more accurate and more capable," the company said.

It offers more relevant results for common queries like sports scores, stock prices and weather, as well as a new sidebar that displays additional in-depth information if users need it.

The chat experience gives users the power to narrow their search until they get the complete answer they are looking for.

Microsoft also announced that it has updated the Edge browser with new AI capabilities and a new look.

"With the Edge Sidebar, you can ask for a summary of a lengthy financial report to get the key takeaways and then use the chat function to ask for a comparison to a competing company's financials and automatically put it in a table," it said.

Users can also ask the browser to help them compose content, such as a LinkedIn post. Moreover, it can also help users to update the tone, format and length of the post.

"Together with OpenAI, we've also been intentional in implementing safeguards to defend against harmful content," the company added.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:28 IST

