Vivo to launch T4 Pro 5G smartphone on August 26: Check expected specs

Vivo to launch T4 Pro 5G smartphone on August 26: Check expected specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo has announced that it will be launching the T4 Pro 5G smartphone in India on August 26. The company has set up a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, showcasing the design and key features of the upcoming device. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and will feature a 50MP telephoto lens.
 
The T4 Pro will expand the existing T4 series lineup, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G, T4 Lite 5G, T4R 5G, and T4x 5G.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: What to expect

The smartphone is shown with a pill-shaped rear camera module and is confirmed to sport a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x periscope zoom. Vivo has also included an Aura Light for improved low-light photography. On the front, the device is expected to house a 50MP selfie camera. Additionally, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with AI-powered features to enhance both imaging and overall performance. 
 
 
The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and will sport a 6.78-inch quad curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is also said to have a sleek side profile measuring 7.53mm in thickness.
 
The smartphone will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It will likely be available in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colour options. Vivo has also confirmed that the T4 Pro will be priced in the under Rs 30,000 segment. 

Vivo T4 Pro 5G : Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch quad curved AMOLED, 1.5k resolution
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: LPDDR4x 
  • Storage: UFS 2.2 
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) telephoto lens
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

