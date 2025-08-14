Reliance Digital India sale: MacBook Air at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900

Reliance Digital has kicked off the “Digital India sale”, live until August 17, in which it is offering discounts of up to 25 per cent along with bank offers, no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI), and UPI discounts on a range of electronics and gadgets. Key deals include the MacBook Air M1 at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900, Google Pixel 9a at ₹42,999, and a 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990.
The sale also features an additional five per cent discount on UPI payments for select accessories and a one-EMI-free offer on certain products.
Apple product offers
MacBook Air M1 – ₹49,990
After applying select bank offers, the first-generation MacBook Air M1 is available for ₹49,990, bringing Apple’s M1 chip performance and long battery life at a budget-friendly price.
MacBook Air M4 – ₹82,900
With an instant cashback of ₹10,000, the MacBook Air M4 is priced at ₹82,900. Opting for no-cost EMI further reduces the effective price.
iPhone 13 – ₹39,900
The iPhone 13 (128 GB) can be purchased for ₹39,900 after applying limited-time bank offers.
Google Pixel 9a – ₹42,999
The Google Pixel 9a with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for ₹42,999 for a limited period.
Other deals
- Televisions: 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990; 43-inch FHD TV at ₹12,990.
- Washing machines: AI-powered washer-dryer from ₹49,990, with a freebie worth ₹8,990.
- Accessories: Five per cent off on UPI payments for personal audio, smartwatches, telecom, and IT accessories.
- Refrigerators & ACs: Freebies worth up to ₹8,990 on side-by-side and double-door refrigerators; 1.5-ton 3-star ACs from ₹19,990.
- Kitchen & home appliances: Buy one appliance and get five per cent off; two appliances for 10 per cent off; three appliances for 15 per cent off.