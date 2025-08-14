Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Reliance Digital India sale: MacBook Air at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900

Reliance Digital India sale: MacBook Air at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900

Reliance Digital has announced Digital India sale in which it is offering deals, discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI on several products, including Apple iPhone, MacBook Air, and Google Pixel

Apple iPhone 13, MacBook Air, Google Pixel 9a

Apple iPhone 13, MacBook Air, Google Pixel 9a

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Digital has kicked off the “Digital India sale”, live until August 17, in which it is offering discounts of up to 25 per cent along with bank offers, no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI), and UPI discounts on a range of electronics and gadgets. Key deals include the MacBook Air M1 at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900, Google Pixel 9a at ₹42,999, and a 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990.
 
The sale also features an additional five per cent discount on UPI payments for select accessories and a one-EMI-free offer on certain products. 
 

Apple product offers

MacBook Air M1 – ₹49,990

After applying select bank offers, the first-generation MacBook Air M1 is available for ₹49,990, bringing Apple’s M1 chip performance and long battery life at a budget-friendly price.

Also Read

Tech Wrap August 13

Tech Wrap Aug 13: POCO M7 Plus, Lenovo IdeaTab, Pixel 10 Pro Fold design

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold design ahead of Aug 20 launch: Take a look

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Made by Google Aug 20: Massive leak covers everything about Pixel 10 series

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Google Pixel 10 series may drop SIM slot in favour of dual eSIMs: Report

Representative Image: Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds A-series

Made by Google event on Aug 20: What to expect apart from Pixel 10 series

MacBook Air M4 – ₹82,900

With an instant cashback of ₹10,000, the MacBook Air M4 is priced at ₹82,900. Opting for no-cost EMI further reduces the effective price.

iPhone 13 – ₹39,900

The iPhone 13 (128 GB) can be purchased for ₹39,900 after applying limited-time bank offers.

Google Pixel 9a – ₹42,999

The Google Pixel 9a with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for ₹42,999 for a limited period.

Other deals

  • Televisions: 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990; 43-inch FHD TV at ₹12,990.
  • Washing machines: AI-powered washer-dryer from ₹49,990, with a freebie worth ₹8,990.
  • Accessories: Five per cent off on UPI payments for personal audio, smartwatches, telecom, and IT accessories.
  • Refrigerators & ACs: Freebies worth up to ₹8,990 on side-by-side and double-door refrigerators; 1.5-ton 3-star ACs from ₹19,990.
  • Kitchen & home appliances: Buy one appliance and get five per cent off; two appliances for 10 per cent off; three appliances for 15 per cent off.

More From This Section

Liquid Glass design in iOS 26 (Image: Apple)

Apple reportedly filed patent for all-glass iPhone: Here's how it may look

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Glasses

Vivo's answer to Apple Vision Pro headset launches on August 21: Details

PUBG Battlegrounds

PUBG announces end of support for PS4, Xbox One from Nov 13: What it means

Sensitive content warnings in Google Messages

Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings: How it works

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI's August 14 redeem codes: How to win 'Amethyst Nostalgia M249' reward

Topics : Apple iPhone Google Pixel Apple MacBook Air

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon