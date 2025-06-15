Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meet Alexandr Wang, Meta $15 billion bet to catch up in global AI race

Meet Alexandr Wang, Meta $15 billion bet to catch up in global AI race

Meta is bringing on Scale AI's CEO Alexandr Wang in a deal worth up to $15 billion to lead a new superintelligence lab and reboot its AI ambitions with cutting-edge data expertise

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang

Alexandr Wang founded Scale AI in 2016. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is bringing on Alexandr Wang—the 27-year-old co-founder and CEO of Scale AI—to head its newly formed superintelligence lab. The deal, reportedly valued at up to $15 billion, marks one of Meta’s boldest steps yet in its bid to regain a leadership position in the global race for artificial intelligence.
 
Wang, who founded Scale AI in 2016 after dropping out of MIT and joining Y Combinator, has built a data-labelling juggernaut that powers the AI systems of OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google’s Waymo. Under his leadership, Scale AI expanded from helping autonomous vehicles with street-level data to enabling the training of large language models (LLMs)—the core of modern generative AI.
 
 

Alexandr Wang: Meta's $15 million bet 

 
At 24, Wang became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The son of Chinese physicists, he scaled Scale AI into one of the most influential enablers of AI development. His company’s strengths in labelling, data infrastructure, and deployment now form the backbone of Meta’s renewed AI ambitions.
 
According to The Verge, Meta has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI, valuing the firm at $29 billion. Much of this investment will be directed at fuelling Meta’s push into next-generation AI, particularly around autonomy, decision-making, and reasoning systems.

Also Read

ChatGPT

AI chatbots' answers fuel conspiracies, alter beliefs in disturbing ways

Premiumjob, job hunt, job search

Services generates bulk of India's jobs, increases gap with manufacturing

Microsoft Copilot Vision

Microsoft brings Copilot Vision with on-screen awareness to free-tier users

Meta

Meta hires AI talent from Google, Sesame to build superintelligence team

tech artificial intelligence chatgpt krutrim

Krutrim looks to go beyond chatbots with 'first of its kind' Kruti

From Scale to superintelligence

 
Meta’s acquisition is more than just a financial investment—it signals a strategic reset. While the company has invested heavily in AI across WhatsApp, Instagram and smart glasses, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now focusing on artificial superintelligence (ASI): machines with reasoning capacities beyond human cognition.
 
The new superintelligence lab, to be led by Wang and reporting directly to Zuckerberg, will assemble elite AI researchers reportedly offered industry-leading compensation. Wang’s practical, data-first approach represents a generational pivot from Meta’s long-time AI chief Yann LeCun, who remains at Meta but is increasingly sidelined due to his divergence from prevailing AI strategies.
 

Alexandr Wang's vision for the next leap in AI

 
Wang maintains a low profile compared to some of Silicon Valley’s more outspoken figures, but his impact is widely recognised. His belief in the primacy of clean, scalable data aligns with a growing consensus that the next breakthroughs in AI will hinge more on training data than novel algorithms—an area where Scale AI excels.
 
For Meta, this move may be a watershed moment. The company has trailed OpenAI and Anthropic in model development and deployment. With Wang now helming its new lab, Meta is betting on a fresh chapter—one that could reassert its dominance in the increasingly competitive AI arena.

More From This Section

Happy Father's Day 2024

Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Premiumtechnology

Nearly 66% senior citizens find technology 'confusing', shows study

PremiumSS

AI data strategy crucial for faster return on investments: IBM exec

Reddit

Reddit update lets users share comments as posts, get insights: Details

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

iQOO reveals Z10 Lite 5G specifications ahead of India launch on June 18

Topics : Artificial intelligence Mark Zuckerberg CEOs AI technology BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon