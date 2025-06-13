Friday, June 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Father's Day is observed every year on June 16. Make this day special for your father by sending heartfelt messages, stickers and GIFs through WhatsApp

Happy Father's Day 2024

Happy Father's Day 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Father’s Day 2024 is being celebrated on June 16, a day dedicated to honouring fathers and their invaluable role in our lives. Whether it's through a heartfelt message, a thoughtful gesture, or simply spending quality time, it's the perfect opportunity to express gratitude and love. 
 
While a phone call remains one of the most meaningful ways to wish your dad, digital options like stickers and GIFs on messaging apps also add a fun and creative touch.
 
If you're planning to wish your father online, messaging platforms like WhatsApp offer several Father’s Day-themed stickers to help you express your love.
 

How to download and send Father’s Day Stickers on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp features an official Father’s Day sticker pack to make your message more expressive. Here’s how to download and send it:
  • Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.
  • Go to your father’s personal chat and tap on the emoji icon in the text input box.
  • Tap the sticker icon at the bottom.
  • Tap the Search (lens) icon.
  • Type "Father’s Day" and pick from a wide variety of themed stickers.
  • Click on the stickers you want to send, and 
  • The selected sticker will be sent to your father.

How to send Father’s Day GIFs on WhatsApp?

  • Open the chat on WhatsApp.
  • Tap the Smiley icon beside the text box.
  • Choose the GIF tab.
  • Tap the Search (lens) icon.
  • Type "Father’s Day" and pick from a wide variety of themed GIFs.
 
No matter which method you choose, a heartfelt digital gesture can make your father's day a little brighter.
 

More From This Section

Reddit

Reddit update lets users share comments as posts, get insights: Details

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

iQOO reveals Z10 Lite 5G specifications ahead of India launch on June 18

Instagram Notes

Instagram adds real time Spotify song sharing to Notes, grid re-ordering

Silent Hill 1

Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Nothing Phone 3 (Image Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 to be made in India, company revels ahead of July 1 launch

Topics : whatsapp Father and son relationship lifestyle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon