Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Father’s Day 2024 is being celebrated on June 16, a day dedicated to honouring fathers and their invaluable role in our lives. Whether it's through a heartfelt message, a thoughtful gesture, or simply spending quality time, it's the perfect opportunity to express gratitude and love.
While a phone call remains one of the most meaningful ways to wish your dad, digital options like stickers and GIFs on messaging apps also add a fun and creative touch.
If you're planning to wish your father online, messaging platforms like WhatsApp offer several Father’s Day-themed stickers to help you express your love.
How to download and send Father’s Day Stickers on WhatsApp?
WhatsApp features an official Father’s Day sticker pack to make your message more expressive. Here’s how to download and send it:
- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.
- Go to your father’s personal chat and tap on the emoji icon in the text input box.
- Tap the sticker icon at the bottom.
- Tap the Search (lens) icon.
- Type "Father’s Day" and pick from a wide variety of themed stickers.
- Click on the stickers you want to send, and
- The selected sticker will be sent to your father.
How to send Father’s Day GIFs on WhatsApp?
- Open the chat on WhatsApp.
- Tap the Smiley icon beside the text box.
- Choose the GIF tab.
- Tap the Search (lens) icon.
- Type "Father’s Day" and pick from a wide variety of themed GIFs.
No matter which method you choose, a heartfelt digital gesture can make your father's day a little brighter.