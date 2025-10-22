WhatsApp to block ChatGPT, Perplexity as Meta bans AI bots: What it means

Meta has announced a major policy shift for its WhatsApp Business API, banning all general-purpose AI chatbots from the platform starting January 15, 2026. The move will block services like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other large language model-based assistants from operating on WhatsApp.
OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT will end its functioning on WhatsApp after the cutoff date in compliance with Meta’s updated terms. Since its rollout earlier this year, ChatGPT has reportedly been used by over 50 million people on WhatsApp for chatting, learning, and creating content.
Meta’s latest policy change
Meta has added a new section to its API terms aimed specifically at “AI providers.” It defines these broadly to include large language models and general-purpose AI assistants.
The new rule states that AI systems cannot use WhatsApp Business if the chatbot itself is the main service being offered.
According to a TechCrunch report, Meta said that the rapid rise in chatbot-based use cases has increased system strain, leading to higher message traffic and requiring support levels the company was unprepared for. The updated terms aim to keep WhatsApp Business focused on its intended design and strategic purpose, not as a platform for conversational AI products.
ChatGPT support in WhatsApp
This change means users will no longer be able to chat with ChatGPT via WhatsApp messages after January 15, 2026.
However, OpenAI said that users can continue their conversations in the ChatGPT app, available on Android, iOS, the web, and ChatGPT Atlas for macOS. The standalone app provides enhanced functionality, including voice conversations, file uploads, and advanced research tools.
How to move your ChatGPT experience off WhatsApp
OpenAI has outlined a simple process for users to link their WhatsApp number with their ChatGPT account before the integration ends:
- Download the ChatGPT app from the App Store, Google Play, or access it on the web.
- Create or sign in to your ChatGPT account.
- Link your account with WhatsApp by visiting the 1-800-ChatGPT contact profile and clicking the provided URL.
- Once linked, the user’s phone number will be tied to their ChatGPT account, and past WhatsApp conversations will appear in the ChatGPT chat history.
- OpenAI recommends completing this linking process soon, as WhatsApp does not support chat exports, and conversations will not transfer automatically after January 15, 2026.
What happens next
ChatGPT will continue functioning on WhatsApp until January 15, 2026, with periodic reminders expected to roll out for users.
This move marks a significant shift in how users access AI assistants, as Meta tightens control over third-party services within WhatsApp’s ecosystem.
While it adds an extra step for existing users, the transition is likely to push more people toward Meta’s native AI, which is now integrated within its suite of apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.
For now, users who wish to retain their chat history or ongoing threads should link their accounts before the cutoff to avoid losing access once Meta’s updated API rules take effect.