Meta (formerly Facebook) has introduced new parental controls for Facebook Messenger and Instagram to enhance online safety for children using the platforms. These enhanced features are aimed at empowering parents to better monitor and supervise their children's activities on these platforms.What are the updated parental controls on Facebook Messenger?The updated parental controls allow parents to keep track of the amount of time their children spend on Facebook Messenger, as well as access their contact list.In case a child reports someone, should the child permit it, parents will receive a notification of the report.Moreover, parents can regulate who can message their children and keep an eye on their ‘stories’.Any modifications made to these settings by the child will also trigger a notification for parents, ensuring they remain informed and involved.Instagram to followAdditional updates to the ‘Parental Supervision’ feature have been implemented to protect children on Instagram as well.Parents can now view the accounts their child follows and the accounts that follow their children.Furthermore, they can determine the level of familiarity their child has with other users by checking the number of mutual friends they share.Meta added that teens will now receive a prompt when they block someone, which will give them the option to allow a parent to supervise their accounts.Meta is also reportedly testing new features including a notification that will suggest teens to close the app if they are browsing through Reels at nighttime. Another feature being tested is to have a system where users must give permission to accounts they are not following if that account wants to message them.Also Read: Meta launches new platform to remove minors' intimate images onlineWhere is this available?The new controls were first introduced in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States through Meta's Family Center.Meta has announced that these parental controls will soon be made available in more countries, expanding the reach of this crucial safeguarding tool.Meta Family CenterMeta’s ‘Family Center’ will provide parents with all the resources and tools they need to “help support their teens' online experience.” It is also a place for parents and teenagers to find information on how to safely navigate the platforms. It also has articles on digital wellness, safety & privacy, relationship & communication, and other topics relevant to families.Meta has also announced its commitment to further enhance its parental supervision tools next year to ensure parents are provided with more control and transparency.