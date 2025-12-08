Monday, December 08, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 16 Pro series may launch in India on January 6, 2026: What to expect

Realme 16 Pro series may launch in India on January 6, 2026: What to expect

Realme 16 Pro series may launch in India on January 6, 2026, with major upgrades in design, display and cameras across the expected Pro and Pro Plus models

Realme 15 Series

Realme 15 Series (Image: Realme)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme is reportedly going to launch the 16 Pro series in India, its first major smartphone announcement of 2025. According to a report by the Mint, the series will be launched on January 6 and the lineup may include two smartphones, the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus. The company has not officially revealed any details about the launch.
 
However, it is to be noted that during the Realme 15 series launch, the company had confirmed that a Pro Plus model would not be included as part of its lineup, as it planned to simplify the product line. Yet, early reports for the Realme 16 Pro series now mention a Realme 16 Pro Plus variant.
 

Realme 16 Pro series: What to expect

According to the report, the regular Realme 16 Pro is expected to start with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, making it the entry option in the lineup. The phone may also offer configurations with up to 12GB RAM and as much as 512GB internal storage, offering four memory configurations in India.

Also Read

smartphones

Why ByteDance's AI phone is getting blocked by China's biggest apps

POCO C85 5G

POCO C85 5G set to launch in India on December 9: Check specs and features

Google Photos reverse changes

Google Photos brings back 'perspective tool' on user demand: What is it

Google Chrome Autofill update

Google enhances Chrome autofill feature with Wallet support and new design

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Cloudflare goes down again, causing disruptions across major platforms

The smartphone is also said to come in grey, gold and purple finishes, moving away from the Realme 15 Pro’s Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green finishes. The Realme 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Realme 16 Pro will likely come in at 7.75mm and weigh roughly 192g.
 
Realme reportedly seems ready to upgrade the camera setup in a big way this time. The report suggests that the phone may get a dual rear camera system with a 200MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. This would be a noticeable jump from the 15 Pro’s dual 50MP cameras. At the front, a 50MP camera is expected for selfies, video calls and more. Meanwhile, the Pro Plus model is expected to feature a telephoto camera. 
 
Realme 16 Pro: Expected specs
  • Base variant: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Colour options: Grey, Gold, Purple
  • Display: 6.78-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Dimensions: 7.75mm thick
  • Weight: Approx. 192g
  • Rear cameras: 200MP main sensor + 8MP secondary lens
  • Front camera: 50MP
The Realme 16 Pro Plus is likely to be similar to the non-Plus model, but with a telephoto camera in addition to main and ultrawide.
 

More From This Section

Starlink price in India

Starlink unveils monthly home plan pricing in India: Here's the breakdown

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

OnePlus 15R smartphone in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colours

OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed

BGMI

Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Google's Android Show XR Edition 2025

Google Android Show XR Edition on December 8: How to watch, what to expect

Topics : Tech News Realme India gadgets chinese smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon