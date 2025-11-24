Monday, November 24, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste: What's new

Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste: What's new

New Microsoft PowerToys update brings on-device AI to Windows 11, letting Advanced Paste translate, summarise and reformat text without internet, cloud access or API costs

Windows 11

Windows 11

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has rolled out an update to its PowerToys suite for Windows 11, adding on-device AI support to the Advanced Paste tool. With the new PowerToys 0.96 update, users can now translate, summarise or reformat copied text using AI models that run directly on their PC’s NPU instead of the cloud. This means faster performance, no internet requirement, improved privacy and no need to purchase API credits for basic AI actions. The update also introduces support for more cloud-based models and a refreshed interface.
 
Microsoft says Advanced Paste can now route tasks through Microsoft’s Foundry Local tool or the open-source Ollama, both of which process AI requests entirely on the device. For users who still prefer online options, the tool now works with Azure OpenAI, Google Gemini and Mistral, expanding beyond its earlier OpenAI-only support.
 
 
The interface has been updated as well — Advanced Paste now shows your current clipboard contents and includes a drop-down menu for switching between different AI models, making it easier to pick the right one for the task.

Also Read

Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20: What to expect, where to watch

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

Anthropic

Anthropic's valuation hits $350 bn as Microsoft, Nvidia seal major AI deal

Satya Nadella

Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella's three-day India visit to begin Dec 10

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Anthropic, Microsoft and Nvidia come together in a strategic partnership

What is Microsoft PowerToys?

Microsoft PowerToys is a collection of advanced tools designed for power users on Windows. It adds features that help you customise your PC experience, such as window management tools, bulk file renaming, quick search utilities and specialised clipboard features like Advanced Paste.
 
In related news, Microsoft recently announced that it is transforming Windows into an “agentic OS”, bringing AI-driven automation directly into everyday system functions and workflows. The upgrade brings deeper Copilot integration, on-device AI for Copilot Plus PCs and support for autonomous agents. Windows 11 will gain hands-free Copilot access, taskbar-level agent controls, File Explorer actions and improved accessibility tools. Microsoft is also adding free AI features to Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint, enabling tasks like inbox triage, document creation and slide updates.
 

More From This Section

Microsoft Xbox FSE

After ROG debut, Microsoft expands revamped Xbox experience to PCs, tablets

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Malaysia joins list of countries to limit teen social media use: Details

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop

Qualcomm says Snapdragon phones to get AirDrop support via Quick Share soon

Nvidia GeForce NOW

Nvidia pushes GeForce NOW cloud gaming's India launch to Q1, 2026: Details

Apple

Apple's iOS 27 to lay groundwork for foldable iPhone, refine UI: Report

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Windows 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon