Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella's three-day India visit to begin Dec 10

Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella's three-day India visit to begin Dec 10

Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella will visit India from Dec 10-12. He is expected to meet PM Modi to discuss $3 bn AI and Cloud investment and skilling 10M Indians by 2030

Satya Nadella,Satya,Nadella

Satya Nadella is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and other senior government officials during his visit to India, according to sources. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella will commence his second visit to India on December 10, 2025, and stay in the country until December 12. The India-born chief of one of the world’s largest software and services providers is scheduled to visit Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai during his three-day India tour.
  He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and other senior government officials during his visit to India, according to sources.
 
Nadella will be in Delhi on December 10, followed by Bengaluru on December 11 and Mumbai on December 12. Notably, the Microsoft chief has made at least two visits to India over the last few years as the company tries to expand its foothold in the country and capture a greater market share in the burgeoning cloud services market.
 
 
Earlier, during his visit in January, Nadella had announced that Microsoft would invest $3 billion over the next two years in India in cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and skilling.
 
“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunity across the country. The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organisations across the country benefit broadly,” Nadella had then said.

Also Read

Satya Nadella

Microsoft to grow headcount 'with leverage' post-AI layoffs, says Nadella

Satya Nadella,Satya,Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India in Dec for AI conference: Report

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, OpenAI

Microsoft CEO Nadella's pay hits record $96.5 million amid AI growth

elon musk, satya nadella

Elon Musk warns Nadella as Microsoft rolls out OpenAI's GPT-5 model

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy

AI to shrink white-collar workforce in the years ahead, Amazon CEO warns

 
Microsoft’s competitor, Google, has also announced a $15 billion investment in a state-of-the-art AI hub that will be located in Visakhapatnam.
 
During Nadella’s January visit, Microsoft had also announced that it would train an additional 10 million Indians in essential AI skills by 2030. In 2024, the company had targeted training 2 million people in AI skills by 2025, but had surpassed that target and trained 2.4 million individuals within a year, the company said.
 
“Notably, 65 per cent of the participants were women, and 74 per cent came from tier II and tier III cities, ensuring inclusive coverage across the entire country,” the company had then said.
 
Earlier during the day on Tuesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Lisa Monaco, the president of the company’s global affairs team.
  “Discussed Microsoft’s continued engagement in India, including support for AI-led innovation ecosystem and infrastructure development. We also explored ways to further strengthen the India-US partnership in AI, digital trade and workforce skilling to drive inclusive and sustainable growth,” Goyal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
 

More From This Section

Narayan Murthy

What is China's '996' work culture that Narayana Murthy is advocating?

Winselow Tucker India president and general manager, Eli Lilly

Lilly's investment reflects long-term commitment to India: Winselow Tuckerpremium

Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer, Ather Energy

Lack of PLI forcing us to delay launches, says Ather CEO Tarun Mehtapremium

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Axis Max Life chases 'breakout No. 3' in life insurance: MD & CEOpremium

(L-R) T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel; Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel

Tata Steel UK arm recovery tied to market conditions, not managementpremium

Topics : Satya Nadella Company News Microsoft CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon