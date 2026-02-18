Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI Impact Summit: Startup's stolen devices recovered after Day 1 chaos

AI Impact Summit: Startup's stolen devices recovered after Day 1 chaos

A day after an AI startup reported theft at the India AI Impact Summit, its wearable devices were recovered, with the founder crediting Delhi police for quick action after day one chaos

delhi ai impact summit 2026

On Monday, Dhananjay Yadav had claimed the devices were taken from a 'high-security zone' at the venue. (Photo: X/@imDhananjay)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

Founder of a Bengaluru-based AI startup has thanked the Delhi police for recovering wearables which were allegedly stolen from his stall on Day 1 of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
 
"Just wanted to update everyone, our devices have been recovered. Huge thanks to Delhi Police for the super fast response and support," said Dhananjay Yadav, founder of Bengaluru-based startup NeoSapien, in a post on X on Wednesday. 
 
On Monday, Yadav had claimed the devices were taken from a “high-security zone" at the venue and blamed the mismanagement at the summit for the same. On Tuesday, he said an FIR had been registered while also praising the organisers for "pulling things together overnight" and "delivering a promising Day 2".
 
 
"Food logistics still need improvement but I’m optimistic it will be sorted soon. Grateful again to Delhi police for their support," he added. 

  AI Summit: Founder recounts Day-1 confusion

 
Yadav had earlier described the incident in detail, saying the problem began after exhibitors were asked to vacate stalls ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.
 
“Day 1 of the AI Impact Summit turned to be a pain for us," Dhananjay Yadav wrote on X. “I came genuinely excited... it was the first time the summit was being hosted in India, and I wanted to show up personally to support the ecosystem and the government’s push."
 
He said that around noon, security staff asked exhibitors to leave while the area was sanitised before the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit. “I explained that we’re building India’s first patented AI wearable at NeoSapien and requested a chance to showcase it," he said.
 
Yadav also pointed to a “lack of coordination between the security", claiming that while one officer allowed them to stay, another team later asked them to vacate immediately.
 
When they were allowed back inside, he said, the devices were missing.   
 

Chaotic opening day at summit

 
The first day of the Summit saw multiple organisational challenges, including long queues, overcrowding, Wi-Fi disruptions, UPI payment issues and complaints about access management.
 
Some attendees said they waited up to three hours just to enter the venue. Others reported being asked to sit on the ground due to a shortage of seating, while the registration system reportedly crashed several times. Participants who had registered weeks earlier also complained about being denied entry.
 
Confusion grew further when parts of the exhibition area were suddenly cleared for security checks. According to news agency Reuters, some journalists spent much of Monday trying to understand entry procedures amid unclear instructions about QR codes and physical passes.
 

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

