AI, India, China emerge as top EM investment bets for 2026: Goldman Sachs

Artificial intelligence-led innovation, a structurally evolving China, and a cyclical recovery in India could prove to be the best investment opportunities for investors across emerging markets in 2026, Goldman Sachs Asset Management said in a report.

Supportive financial conditions and economic reforms, they said, could bolster EM economies over the coming quarters, offering key investment opportunities this year.

"Softer headline inflation across EMs, aided by lower oil prices, benefits EM net oil importers. Conversely, higher precious and base metal prices, especially gold and copper, are supportive of EMs with a high concentration of mining exports. Add to it, investor positioning in EM equities remains conservative, with the asset class currently trading at a ~40 per cent discount to US equities on a 1-year forward P/E basis, suggesting potential for the valuation gap to narrow," wrote Başak Yavuz, co-CIO of fundamental equity and head of emerging markets equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in a co-authored note with Simona Gambarini, and Mithran Sudhir.

Notably, emerging market equities generated one of their strongest annual returns in eight years in 2025 with the MSCI EM Index returning 34.4 per cent in US dollar terms. The index outperformed most developed stock markets, including US equities, last year.

Still, EM assets, including bonds, may extend their rally in 2026 driven by resilient growth, anticipated interest rate easing, a weaker dollar, as well as robust corporate fundamentals.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management said three broad themes stand out in 2026:

India: Earnings rebound and policy support

India, which lagged broader EM peers in 2025 due to elevated starting valuations and a cyclical slowdown, may be positioned for a rebound, the brokerage said. Analysts expect India’s corporate earnings to accelerate to mid-teen growth of 14 per cent in CY26/27, above the 10-per cent EM average excluding Korea and Taiwan.

Remember, MSCI India profits grew 10 per cent in CY 2025.

Valuation-wise, Goldman Sachs said India’s recent underperformance relative to the broader EM index has narrowed its valuation gap with peers. This may provide entry points in select segments, including financials, consumer discretionary and parts of the commodity space.

"Structural drivers -- including rising incomes, formalisation of the economy, expanding digital infrastructure and resilient retail investment flows -- remain intact. Potential trade agreements with key partners such as the US and EU could further bolster sentiment and foreign inflows," it said.

AI boom in Asia

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is reshaping the EM opportunity set, particularly in North Asia. Companies across China, Taiwan and South Korea, Goldman Sachs noted, form critical links in the global AI supply chain, spanning semiconductors, memory chips, electronic components and data infrastructure.

Last year's South Korean market saw nearly half of its over 70-per cent gains driven by strong semiconductor stock performance. Taiwan's stock market, meanwhile, delivered strong returns, with its economy’s exports largely driven by semiconductors, electronic components, and data servers.

As order books for select hardware manufacturers in Taiwan, and Korea staying strong through 2026, a cyclical upturn in memory markets could reinforce earnings momentum, Goldman Sachs said.

However, it cautioned that geopolitical tensions remain a swing factor, both as a risk and as a catalyst for supply chain realignment.

China: Innovation and export adaptability

Goldman Sachs Asset Management noted that China's equity markets staged a notable recovery in 2025, supported by a shift toward higher-value exports and domestic technological advancement.

Despite tariff pressures, the country met its 5-per cent growth target, underpinned by diversified export channels and global manufacturing -- accounting for roughly a third of worldwide output.

"This export strategy, combined with the country's manufacturing prowess and dominance in supply of rare earths, could mitigate downside risk from possible future trade tensions," it noted.

Moreover, Chinese equities trade at a significant discount to US markets on forward earnings multiples, while foreign ownership levels are below historical averages.

With domestic property returns subdued and real returns on cash compressed, incremental household savings could gradually find their way into equities, providing an additional layer of support, Goldman Sachs said.

Analysts see opportunities in China's AI-based chatbots and logistics firms, lithium-ion battery developers, grid storage, innovation-led pharma companies, and robotics.

However, stock selection is critical in a market characterised by dispersion and uneven recovery, it said.