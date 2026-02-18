Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India has gained momentum in creating opportunity for AI: Zscaler CEO

India has gained momentum in creating opportunity for AI: Zscaler CEO

Chaudhry said India has been able to attract investments citing examples of how many multinationals are setting up their global capability centres in the country

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bharat Mandapam

India has gained a lot of momentum to create opportunities for AI | Image: Khalid Anzar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

India has gained a lot of momentum to create opportunities for AI with proactive policies and the country's businesses can benefit from the new 'mega wave' of technology, Zscaler, Inc CEO, Chairman and Founder Jay Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit here, Chaudhry said India has been able to attract investments citing examples of how many multinationals are setting up their global capability centres in the country.

"In terms of opportunity for AI in India, it is great to see the momentum that's happening," he said.

Chaudhry praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking steps like the AI Impact Summit as the country looks to be a global leader.

 

He said policies like the new labour laws are "attractive" and will be helpful for many of the Indians who are abroad looking to come back to the country to start enterprises in the country.

"India has a big market (in) itself, and they can go beyond and offer a lot of products and services outside India," he added.

Chaudhry said every decade or two decades there's a mega wave of new technology "where the changes are significant" and it opens lots of other opportunities for new companies, which can even compete "with large companies doing the same thing they're doing".

"You want to use disruptive technology," he noted.

"Now AI is probably the biggest mega wave that's going to change, that's already changing the way we do business and how we do business...," Chaudhry said.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

