Microsoft Copilot can now send reminders to users on Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft Copilot is reportedly getting a new Reminders feature that sends push notifications to users’ smartphones. The feature is being rolled out on Android and iOS, with partial support on the web. With this update, if a user asks Copilot on the web to remind them of something — for example, in 10 minutes — Copilot can send a reminder notification to their phone at the scheduled time. According to a report by Windows Latest, reminders will not be delivered if notification permissions for Copilot are disabled on Android or iOS. While the feature is still in testing, it is reportedly being rolled out widely.

How Reminders in Copilot work

According to the report, Microsoft said that Copilot Reminders sync across devices, but notifications are currently delivered only on mobile. The company has not confirmed whether reminder alerts will be supported on the Windows 11 version of Copilot in a future update.

Users must have the Copilot app installed and notifications enabled to receive reminder alerts. Reminders can be set as one-time or recurring, allowing tasks such as weekly meeting preparation to be scheduled. Microsoft also noted that reminder content can vary each time, such as receiving a new Spanish word daily.

As per the report, free Copilot users can create up to five reminders, while Microsoft 365 subscribers can set up to 20 reminders. Reminders can be managed from the Copilot mobile app by opening Settings, where users can view, add, or delete existing reminders.

Reminders in ChatGPT and Perplexity

Earlier in 2025, OpenAI rolled out the Tasks feature in ChatGPT , which allows users to set one-time reminders and schedule recurring actions. The feature enables tasks such as weekly news briefings, birthday reminders, or daily routines. Tasks can be created directly within chats, with ChatGPT also suggesting tasks based on conversations, subject to user approval. A dedicated Tasks page under the profile menu lets users view, edit, and manage scheduled actions. During beta testing, the feature was rolled out to Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers.