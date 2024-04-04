Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Microsoft, Quantinuum claim breakthrough in quantum computing: Details here

Microsoft said it plans to release the Quantum computing technology to its cloud computing customers in the coming months

quantum technology

Representative Picture

Reuters San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft and Quantinuum on Wednesday said they have achieved a key step in making quantum computers a commercial reality by making them more reliable.
The move is the latest in a race to perfect quantum computing in which tech firms such as Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and IBM are jostling with both rivals and nation states to create machines that take advantage of quantum mechanics to promise speeds far faster than conventional silicon-based computers. Those quantum machines could make feasible scientific calculations that would otherwise take millions of years with today's classical computers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
But the fundamental unit of quantum computers - called a "qubit" - is fast but finicky, producing data errors if the quantum computer is even slightly disturbed. To solve that problem, quantum researchers often build more physical qubits than needed and use error-correction techniques to yield a smaller number of reliable and useful qubits.
Microsoft and Quantinuum said they had made a breakthrough in that field. Microsoft applied an error-correction algorithm that it wrote to Quantinuum's physical qubits, yielding about four reliable qubits from 30 physical ones.
Jason Zander, Microsoft's executive vice president for strategic missions and technologies, said the company believes that is the best ratio of reliable qubits from a quantum chip that has ever been shown.
"We ran more than 14,000 individual experiments without a single error. That's up to 800 times better than anything on record," Zander told Reuters in an interview.
Microsoft said it plans to release the technology to its cloud computing customers in the coming months.
Quantum researchers, both at Quantinuum and its rivals, often cite a figure of about 100 reliable qubits as the number needed to beat a conventional supercomputer. Neither Microsoft nor Quantinuum on Wednesday would say how many more years they will need to use the new technique to hit 100 reliable qubits.
But Ilyas Khan, the chief product officer of Quantinuum, said, "The current view is that we have lopped at least two years off that, if not more."

Also Read

No import restrictions on certain IT products like desktop computers: DGFT

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Centre plans Rs 10,000 cr investment in quatum, supercomputing hubs

Avalon Technologies inks pact with C-DAC to make high-performance computers

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Meta-owned WhatsApp back online after brief global outage: Details here

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Slim in India on April 5: Know price, details

Musk launches X's 'Community Notes' programme in India: Here's how it works

Google to make generative AI-powered search exclusive to paid-tier: Report

Topics : Microsoft quantum computer Quantum internet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon