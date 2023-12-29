Sensex (    %)
                        
Microsoft's AI-focused Surface device with ARM chip is in the works: Report

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 next year before the launch of the next Windows system, which is likely scheduled for late 2024

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Microsoft would add new AI-powered features to its upcoming devices in the Surface lineup. According to a report by Windows Central, the upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be powered by Intel and ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, with both variants featuring next-gen Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI computing boost.

The report stated that internally Microsoft is referring to the ARM devices powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips as ‘CADMUS’ PCs. The devices would likely be built specifically for the next version of Windows, which is internally at Microsoft being referred to as ‘Hudson Valley’. The upcoming Windows is expected to bring next-gen AI features integrated. It would likely be released next year.
Microsoft believes that CADMUS PCs can compete with Apple Silicon powered devices with similar battery life, performance and security – according to the report.

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 next year before the launch of the Next Windows system, which is likely scheduled for late 2024. In terms of design changes, the company is not expected to make significant changes for Surface devices in 2024. However, a refreshed version of Surface Laptop Studio could launch in early 2025.

The report also mentions expected key specifications for the upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Here are all the details:

Surface Laptop 6: Expected specifications

Display size: 13.8-inch and 15-inch
Ports: Two USB-C, one USB-A, magnetic Surface Connect charging port,
Touchpad: Haptic (with Sense technology)
Features: Dedicated button for Windows Copilot  

Surface Pro 10: Expected specifications

Display: Anti-glare, 2160x1440 and 2880x1920 resolution, HDR support
Buttons: NFC reader and dedicated button for Windows Copilot
Features: Windows Studio Effect for webcam

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

