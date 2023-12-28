Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's Xiaomi unveils first electric car, plans to become top automaker

The sedan, dubbed the SU7, is a highly anticipated model that is expected to make the most of its shared operating system with the company's popular phones

Xiaomi, electric car

Photo: Xiaomi

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi took the wraps off its first electric vehicle on Thursday and promptly announced it was aiming to become one of world's top five automakers.

The sedan, dubbed the SU7, is a highly anticipated model that is expected to make the most of its shared operating system with the company's popular phones.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
But the car is making its debut at a time when the world's largest auto market is wrestling with a capacity glut and slowing demand that have stoked a bruising price war.
 
That didn't stop Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun outlining big ambitions that include building "a dream car comparable to Porsche and Tesla".
 
"By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world's top 5 automakers, striving to lift China's overall automobile industry," Lei said at the event.
 
Like several other tech firms, Xiaomi has been seeking to diversify beyond its core business to EVs - a plan it first flagged in 2021.
It has pledged to invest $10 billion in autos over a decade and is one of the few new players in China's EV market as authorities have been reluctant to add to the supply glut.
 
At the launch event in Beijing, Lei said the autonomous driving capabilities of Xiaomi cars would be at the forefront of the industry.
The Xiaomi-branded cars will be produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

Also Read

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Xiaomi to replace MIUI with HyperOS on smartphones starting with 14 series

HyperOS set to arrive on these Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices in Q1, 2024

As part of restructuring, Xiaomi India to cut its workforce to below 1,000

Xiaomi celebrating 9 years in India by offering up to 75 per cent discounts

Xiaomi to reveal cutting-edge EV technology on December 28: Details here

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sales cross 1 mn units since launch in March 2016

Year ender 2023: Top auto launches of the year and what to expect in 2024

EV industry set to end its best sales year in spite of subsidy cuts

Japan automakers to invest $4.3 bn in Thailand over 5 years: Thai govt

Topics : Xiaomi electric cars Electric Vehicles China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon