Microsoft schedules Copilot, Windows, and Surface event for Mar 21: Details

Microsoft is expected to launch Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 powered by Intel and Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips, respectively

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Microsoft has confirmed a digital event later this month named “New Era of Work”. The event is scheduled for March 21 at 9AM PT (10:30 PM IST). Microsoft in a press note said that the company will reveal its latest advancements in implementing AI into the “environment” with Copilot, Windows and Surface.
Although there is no official confirmation, Microsoft is likely to launch work-focused new Surface laptops at the event. According to media reports, Microsoft would launch the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 on March 21. Additionally, the company may announce new features coming to Windows platform with its annual OS update.
Microsoft Surface: What to expect

According to reports, the Surface Laptop 6 will likely go through a redesign. The upcoming laptop from the Surface series will likely include thinner display bezels, rounded corners and a haptic touchpad. The Surface Pro 10 will likely retain the design language of its predecessor. However, Microsoft may equip the device with an upgraded anti-reflective OLED display with support for HDR content.

Earlier, it was reported that the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be powered by Intel and ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, with both variants featuring next-gen Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI computing boost.
According to a report by Windows Central, Microsoft internally refers to ARM devices powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips as ‘CADMUS’ PCs and believes that it can compete with Apple Silicon powered devices with similar battery life, performance and security.

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Surface laptop Microsoft Surface Pro India Microsoft Window Microsoft's artificial intelligence

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

