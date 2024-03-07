Xiaomi 14's India launch today at 6 pm: Where to watch live, what to expect

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi is set to launch its flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone in India on March 7. It is the entry level model in the series, which also encompasses the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. All three models in the series boast imaging systems co-engineered with Leica, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and AMOLED displays with support for Dolby Vision. While the other two models may not come to India, the Xiaomi 14 is arriving today at an expected price of Rs 75,000. Below are the details:

Xiaomi 14 launch: When and where to watch

Xiaomi 14 launch event will kick off at 6 pm on March 7. The event will livestream on the company's website and Xiaomi India’s Official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event’s livestream in the video embedded towards the end of the article.

Xiaomi 14: Unboxing

Xiaomi 14: Specification

Display: 6.36-inch AMOLED ProHDR display (2670 x 1200 resolution), 120Hz refresh rates, 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto (3.2x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4610mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (based on Android 14)

Durability: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (Front)

Xiaomi 14 launch: Livestream