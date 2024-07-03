Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Microsoft to pay $14 mn to settle discrimination allegations: Report

As part of the proposed settlement, Microsoft will take steps to prevent future discrimination, including updated manager training

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft (Photo: Reuters)

AP San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Corp. has agreed to pay $14.4 million to settle allegations that the global software giant retaliated and discriminated against employees who took protected leave, including parental and disability, the California Civil Rights Department announced Wednesday.
The proposed settlement stems from a multi-year investigation by the California agency and the consent decree is subject to approval in state court in Santa Clara County, where the Redmond, Washington-based company has an office.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The state agency, which launched its investigation in 2020, alleged that employees who took leave from work due to pregnancy or disability, or to bond with a new baby or care for a sick family member, received lower bonuses and unfavorable performance reviews.
Those factors, in turn, harmed employee eligibility for merit pay increases and promotions and the practice disproportionately impacted women and people with disabilities, the department said.
In a statement, civil rights department director Kevin Kish applauded the company "for coming to the table and agreeing to make the changes necessary to protect workers in California.
Microsoft responded in a statement that the agency's allegations are inaccurate, but it "will continue to listen, learn, and support our employees.
As part of the proposed settlement, Microsoft will take steps to prevent future discrimination, including updated manager training. An outside consultant will monitor and report on the company's compliance.
Most of the settlement money $14.2 million will go toward harmed workers. Covered employees worked at Microsoft from May 13, 2017, to a yet-to-be-determined date of court approval for the settlement, and who took at least one leave protected under state or federal law.
Each eligible employee will receive a base payment of $1,500 with more available based on factors such as salary and length of employment.
Microsoft has about 221,000 employees worldwide, including nearly 7,000 in California, according to the state civil rights agency. The agency did not have an estimate for how many workers could receive payment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Xbox app on Amazon Fire TV stick

Amazon partners with Microsoft to bring Xbox cloud gaming to Fire TV sticks

Microsoft, Microsoft corp, Windows, Bill gates

Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft to enhance AI capabilities

OpenAI

Microsoft's $13 billion investment into OpenAI faces extra EU scrutiny

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft informs its customers that Russian hackers spied on emails

OpenAI

CIR sues OpenAI, Microsoft for 'exploitative' copyright infringement

Topics : Microsoft discrimination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon