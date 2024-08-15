Tech wrap Aug 15: Samsung Circle to Search, WhatsApp GIPHY stickers, more

Samsung expands Circle to Search to Galaxy A-series smartphones, Tab S9 FE

Samsung has expanded the availability of its gesture-driven “Circle to Search” feature to more devices. The latest recipients include the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus tablets, as well as the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A34 in the Galaxy A-series. Announcing the broader availability of the feature, Samsung stated that Circle to Search has evolved since its launch and now supports full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

WhatsApp gets GIPHY's sticker collection, custom sticker maker, and more

WhatsApp users can now access stickers from GIPHY directly within the app. WhatsApp has partnered with GIPHY to include searchable stickers, allowing users to find and send stickers from within the app. To access this new feature, simply tap on the sticker icon and search by typing or using an emoji.

Google has announced a price reduction for its previous-generation Pixel smartphones in India, following the launch of the Pixel 9 series. The prices have been revised for the Pixel 8 series models and the Pixel 7a smartphone. The Google Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of on-board storage, initially launched at Rs 113,999, is now priced at Rs 106,999. The price of the Pixel 8a smartphone, launched in May this year, has also been reduced.

The Lenovo Legion Tab, a gaming tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 13, the tablet is designed specifically for gamers, offering features that enhance performance and manage thermals during gaming sessions. Lenovo aims to bridge the gap between PC and mobile gaming with this Android tablet.

Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of its iPhone lineup, starting from 2025. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will introduce a new iPhone “Air” model in the iPhone 17 series next year, positioned between the standard iPhone and the Pro models. The report also mentioned that this year’s iPhone 16 will not feature a substantial upgrade over the current generation, with Apple Intelligence being the primary selling point for the new iPhones.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch its own portable virtual reality (VR) headset next year. According to a post on X, spotted by consumer technology publication Android Authority, Microsoft has signed a supply contract with Samsung Display to receive hundreds of thousands of micro-OLED panels for the mixed reality headset. The VR headset will reportedly be geared towards gaming and entertainment, rather than focusing on the metaverse.

Apple is reportedly planning to put its Apple Intelligence features behind a paywall in the future. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may eventually charge a fee for access to its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, called Apple Intelligence. However, the subscription model is not expected to be implemented during the initial rollout phase.

The Pad 2 is a second-generation Android tablet from China’s OnePlus. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the OnePlus Pad 2 appears to be a premium flagship tablet on paper, offered at a competitive price.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms has shut down CrowdTangle, a tool widely used by researchers, watchdog organisations and journalists to monitor social media posts, notably to track how misinformation spreads on the company's platforms.

Google is intensifying its focus on India with the introduction of advanced AI tools aimed at breaking down language barriers and enhancing agricultural practices, a senior company official said.