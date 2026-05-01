What Microsoft's VRS signals about workforce design in Big Tech in AI era

Microsoft has recently rolled out a one-time voluntary retirement programme for about 7 per cent of its US workforce, or roughly 8,700 employees, in response to AI-driven changes. The reported programme, outlined in an internal memo seen by CNBC, is being positioned as a choice-led exit with financial support, instead of layoffs.

Industry experts see this as a calibrated move to reduce high-cost roles, flatten organisational layers, and redirect talent towards AI-driven functions. So does this move by Microsoft signal how Big Tech might redesign its workforce for an AI-first future, and could it soon find echoes in India’s IT services sector?

From layoffs to 'soft exits'

Over the past two years, Big Tech has relied heavily on layoffs to cut costs. Microsoft itself has announced multiple rounds of job cuts since 2023 as it ramped up investments in AI infrastructure and products.

But layoffs come with reputational and legal risks. A voluntary retirement programme offers a cleaner alternative, allowing companies to reduce headcount without the negative optics of forced exits.

Venkat Ramana, CEO of NthEye and ValuePitch, an AI-driven tech solution firm, described this as a strategic shift. "Soft restructuring allows companies to dodge the public backlash of layoffs, mitigate legal risks, and reset high-end payrolls more gracefully," he told Business Standard.

The middle management squeeze

At the heart of this transition is AI and how it is changing the very structure of work.

Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, said in his address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that AI will break jobs into smaller tasks and function as a "digital colleague" or "teammate" that works alongside employees with their permission. "AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs… Your job is a bundle of tasks. What AI will do is it will unbundle it," he said.

However, there is a growing consensus that though AI might not eliminate jobs uniformly, it is reshaping which roles are valuable.

Ramana calls it the "middle-management squeeze". Generative AI tools are significantly increasing the productivity of junior employees. As a result, companies need fewer layers of supervision and coordination.

"Companies can now equip a lean, younger workforce with AI tools rather than maintain a large layer of senior employees whose value was based on institutional knowledge," he said.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said senior roles are not disappearing, but they are under pressure. “Mid-to-senior roles built on repetitive oversight or legacy expertise are more exposed if they don’t upskill and adapt quickly,” she told Business Standard.

AI is driving a cost reset

Industry experts say the financial logic behind this shift is equally important. Big Tech firms are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, including data centres, chips, and proprietary models, which requires significant capital.

To fund this, companies are rebalancing costs. "The pivot to AI provides strategic cover to trim high-tenure salaries and redirect resources towards AI," Ramana said.

"AI allows companies to deliver more with leaner teams. Instead of just cutting costs, companies are shifting budgets from traditional roles to higher-value AI and digital capabilities," Sharma said.

Which roles are at risk

Both experts agree that the impact will be uneven across roles. Sharma identifies repetitive and rules-based roles as the most vulnerable. These include manual testing, basic coding, L1 and L2 support, and certain back-office functions.

Ramana adds that roles focused on coordination rather than creation are also at risk. This includes traditional project managers, delivery managers, and roles tied to legacy system maintenance.

On the other hand, roles that combine domain expertise with AI are expected to grow. These include AI engineers, solution architects, and consultative sales roles.

Will India follow a similar model?

So far, Indian IT firms such as Infosys, TCS, and Wipro have relied on less formal mechanisms. These include reskilling, redeployment, performance filters, and controlled hiring.

Sharma believes this approach will continue. “Indian companies prefer flexibility, so they lean toward informal methods. Formal VRS programmes are unlikely to become mainstream, though we may see them in niche cases or at senior levels,” she said.

Ramana, however, sees a potential shift ahead. As the traditional pyramid model flattens and legacy roles decline, informal exits may not be enough.

“Stealth layoffs can hurt morale and client trust. Structured, financially sound exit programmes could become a more dignified way to reset the workforce,” he says.