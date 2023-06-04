Microsoft Windows 11 gets new phone photos feature in File Explorer

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 dev build that allows Insiders to view their phone's camera roll in the File Explorer Gallery.

After installing the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build, users can add photos from their phone by clicking a new button added to the File Explorer's command bar.

"There is a new button in the Command Bar titled 'Add Phone Photos' that will help with setting up your PC to be ready to show these photos in Gallery," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

"Clicking this button today will open a URL with a QR code that you can scan with your phone to get started," it added.

Moreover, in the new preview build, the company has introduced new natural voices in Spanish (Spain and Mexico) that allow Narrator users to comfortably browse the web, read and write mail, and do more.

Natural Narrator voices use modern, on-device text-to-speech and once downloaded are supported without an internet connection, the company said.

Also Read Microsoft working on File Explorer update with UI improvement on Windows 11 Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1 Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders Microsoft working on Windows 11's new File Explorer browsing feature Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from store Apple may unveil headset to thrust masses into alternate realities Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top: Google Meta-owned WhatsApp plans to bring iPad support as companion device Google adds precise location support to Bard for relevant responses

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will no longer support its virtual assistant Cortana in Windows as a standalone app, starting in late 2023.

This change will only affect Cortana in Windows and will continue to be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms, the tech giant stated on a support page.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb