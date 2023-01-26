JUST IN
Global app downloads on Apple Store, Google Play reach 35.5 bn in Q4 2022
Google marks 74th Republic Day with doodle based on hand-cut paper art
'For You' tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter for web
Thousands in India impacted as network outage hits Microsoft products
HCL, IIT-Dhanbad collaborate for petroleum engineering, earth science
BharOS opens doors for OEMs, companies; already in talks with 8 entities
Doing important transformation with AI: Genpact's Chief Digital Strategist
OnePlus 11R 5G phone to launch alongside OnePlus 11 5G in India on Feb 7
IT and start-up hiring to stay muted in 2023, niche tech roles to keep pace
Metaverse adoption at mass level likely 8-10 years away: Nasscom report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft working on File Explorer update with UI improvement on Windows 11

Microsoft is reportedly working on a significant update to File Explorer on Windows 11 that will improve its UI and features

Topics
Microsoft | Windows 11 | Microsoft Window

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft

Microsoft is reportedly working on a significant update to File Explorer on Windows 11 that will improve its UI and features.

According to Windows Central, the update will improve several core areas of the app by introducing new features and modern designs that will better integrate the experience with OneDrive and Microsoft 365.

Moreover, the updated app will feature a redesigned header with a modern file directory box, a modern search box, and a new "home" button.

However, the existing header buttons, like "new," "copy," and "paste," will be moved into the file/folder view just below the header.

The home page is being updated to include more integration with Microsoft 365, said the report.

Additionally, the tech giant is working on enhancing File Explorer's photo viewing experience with a new "Gallery" section.

With this, users will be able to mouse over photos to see larger previews.

The report further mentioned that -- Microsoft is experimenting with introducing "tagging" to File Explorer, which would allow users to organise and categorise specific files using keywords and colours, similar to what macOS provides in its Finder app.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it is beginning to roll out the tabs feature in Notepad for Windows 11.

The company said this update will introduce support for multiple tabs -- where users will be able to create, manage, and organise multiple files in a single Notepad window.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU