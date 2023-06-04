close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top: Google

Among the features, a new back arrow has been updated under the gesture navigation to help improve back gesture understanding and usefulness while interacting with your app

IANS San Francisco
Android

Android

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Android 13 has now reached 15 per cent of active devices globally, while Android 11 is still the most common version of active devices, according to the latest data from Google.

The Android Studio reports let you see what percentage of devices are running a particular Android version or higher, according to 9to5Google.

This is useful for determining which apps are supported by your device based on the lowest version of Android it supports.

Android Studio data for April 2023 and June 2023 indicates that Android 13 has experienced another period of growth, growing from 12.1 per cent in April to 14.7 per cent in June, meaning Android 13 is now installed on around 15 per cent of active devices worldwide, but Android 11 is still the most commonly used version, with 23.1 per cent of active devices installing it worldwide.

However, Android 12, 11, and 10 have each seen slight declines, the report said.

The only other version of Android to grow between April and June is Android Oreo, which moved from 6.7 per cent to 8.3 per cent (though still down from 9.5 per cent in January).

Also Read

Twitter now supports themed icons in latest Android 13 update: Report

Android may get separate slider for ringtone, notification volume

Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences

Google Contacts adds new 'Highlights' tab on Android devices: Report

Google releases Android 13 OS for smart TV with improved performance

Meta-owned WhatsApp plans to bring iPad support as companion device

Google adds precise location support to Bard for relevant responses

Apple Inc planning to provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC

India has incredible engineering power: CEO of Silicon Valley incubator

Google rolls out new mode in Meet, enables 'everyone is a viewer' option

Meanwhile, Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

Among the features, a new back arrow has been updated under the gesture navigation to help improve back gesture understanding and usefulness while interacting with your app.

--IANS

shs/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Google Android smartphone

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Meta-owned WhatsApp plans to bring iPad support as companion device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Google adds precise location support to Bard for relevant responses

Google passkeys
2 min read

Apple Inc planning to provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC

Apple
2 min read

Most Popular

India has incredible engineering power: CEO of Silicon Valley incubator

Information Technology
2 min read

Google rolls out new mode in Meet, enables 'everyone is a viewer' option

Google Meet
1 min read

Apple Inc planning to provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC

Apple
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon