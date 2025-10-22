Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Microsoft releases new update for Windows 11: What's new, how to download

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update adds AI tools, a redesigned widgets board, and new accessibility features

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that it is releasing new features and improvements to make Windows 11 “more intuitive, more secure, more accessible and more reliable for everyone.” Among the new features are AI actions in File Explorer, an updated Widgets board, a Braille viewer in Narrator mode, and more. While highlighting these new additions in a press release, Microsoft also talked about the features that have been rolled out recently, including Click to Do improvements.

Windows 11 update: How to download

  • Press the Windows Start button, then navigate to Settings
  • Click on Windows Update
  • Select Check for updates
  • Click the Download and install now button
 

Windows 11 update: What’s new

AI actions in File Explorer

Microsoft is adding new AI-powered “actions” to File Explorer in Windows 11, allowing users to perform smart tasks directly from the right-click menu. These shortcuts will offer quick access to features such as Bing Visual Search, background blur, object removal via the Photos app, and background removal through Paint.

Updated Widgets board

Microsoft has redesigned the Discover feed on the Widgets board, offering a cleaner and more personalised layout with Copilot-curated stories that include summaries, videos, and images from trusted MSN publishers. Users can customise their feed via Widgets > Discover dashboard > Personalisation settings.

Additionally, the lock screen widgets experience has been refreshed, replacing the old “Weather and more” section. Users can now add, remove, and rearrange widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, and Sports, with new suggestions to help explore more widget options.

Braille viewer in Narrator

Microsoft has added a Braille Viewer to Narrator, allowing users to see both on-screen text and its Braille equivalent simultaneously. According to the company, this feature helps teachers of visually impaired students (TVIs) follow along in class and assist learners in improving their Braille skills.
 
To launch the Braille Viewer, press Windows + Ctrl + Enter to start Narrator, then Narrator key + Alt + B. A floating window will appear and update dynamically as you navigate. Before using it, users will need to set up Braille in Narrator by downloading the support package via Settings > Accessibility > Narrator > Use a Braille display with Narrator.

Xbox PC app

Microsoft has introduced a Network Quality Indicator (NQI) tool in the Xbox PC app to help users monitor and resolve common cloud gaming issues, such as audio or video disruptions. Users can enable it before streaming by navigating to Profile > Settings > Cloud Gaming > Network Quality Indicator, or during gameplay by pressing Win + G > Xbox Cloud Gaming widget > Settings > Enable Network Quality Indicator.
 
Additionally, Microsoft said that the Xbox PC app now better manages unsynced game saves across devices, displaying a progress bar, device name, and timestamp to help users track synchronisation status more easily.

