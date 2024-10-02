Business Standard
Motorola ThinkPhone 25 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 7300: Check specs

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and features a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support

Prakruti Mishra
Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched the ThinkPhone 25. With a design similar to that of the Edge 50 Neo, this is the second offering from the brand under the ThinkPhone branding. The smartphone features military-grade durability and boasts MIL-STD 810H certification, as well as an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device has a plastic frame and a back made of Aramid fibre. Here are the details:
Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Variant

Priced at $499, the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 will be available in a Carbon Black colour and in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
 

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Details

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the smartphone packs a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It runs on Android 14-based Hello UI, with the company offering five Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates until 2029.

For imaging, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, which replaces the 2MP depth sensor found in the first generation ThinkPhone. A 32MP front camera is available for selfies.

The ThinkPhone 25 integrates seamlessly with Lenovo laptops and Motorola tablets, offering automatic syncing, shared keyboard capabilities, and webcam features to enhance the overall ecosystem experience. Additionally, the Moto Device Manager provides remote control and management capabilities for devices. Motorola's ThinkShield offers protection against malware, phishing, and various other threats.

The device features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.
Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch 1.5K pOLED, 120Hz, 3000 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Configuration: 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X) and 256GB storage (UFS 2.2)
Platform: Android 14
Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYTIA 700C) with OIS + 13MP ultra-wide with autofocus + 10MP 3x telephoto
Front camera: 32MP
Protection: IP68 and MIL-STD 810H certification
Battery: 4310mAh with 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

