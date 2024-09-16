iOS 18 rollout begins today

Apple will start rolling out the iOS 18 operating system to eligible iPhone models today, September 16. Although the new iPhone 16 series, which comes with iOS 18 pre-installed, will be available from September 20, older models that qualify for the update will begin receiving it starting today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lava launches Blaze 3 5G budget smartphone

Indian smartphone brand Lava has unveiled the Blaze 3 5G. This device, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, boasts a glass back, dual stereo speakers, and a new “Vibe Light” feature designed to enhance photography with a studio-like effect. The Blaze 3 5G is available in two colours: Glass Gold and Glass Blue.

Motorola, a smartphone brand owned by Lenovo, is growing its Edge 50 series in India with the introduction of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. According to Motorola, this new model offers US Military Grade certification for durability and an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water. The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony LYTIA) and a 3x telephoto camera.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India, featuring two models: a 55-inch and a 43-inch version. Both models come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. They provide a 4K resolution display and support High Dynamic Range (HDR) for improved picture quality.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's new iPhone 16 series seems to be experiencing lower-than-expected demand. In a report on Medium, Kuo observed that pre-order sales for the iPhone 16 series during the first weekend were 12.7% lower compared to the iPhone 15 series. The drop is especially notable for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Apple has confirmed that the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models come with 8GB of RAM, an increase from the 6GB RAM found in last year’s base models. Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, revealed this information during an interview with Chinese YouTube creator Geekerwan.

Apple is shipping the iPhone 16 series retail units without stickers. As detailed in a recent memo to Apple Store teams, reported by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 packaging will no longer include the sticker. In-store buyers can request an Apple sticker if they wish, but those who order online for home delivery will not receive one. Additionally, third-party retailers and carrier partners will not have Apple stickers available.

Apple is releasing the new iOS 18 operating system today, September 16. However, the initial rollout will not include Apple Intelligence features. These advanced AI tools will be introduced in later updates over the next few months. The upcoming iOS 18.1 update, expected by October, will feature initial Apple Intelligence tools like text summarization, text generation, and notification summaries. More advanced functionalities, including Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration, are anticipated with iOS 18.2 in December.

Google's gesture-based Circle to Search feature, which was previously limited to Pixel and Samsung devices, is expected to expand to more Android smartphones. According to a report by Android Authority, TECNO, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has notified YouTuber Ben Sin and Android Central that the feature will be available on its upcoming foldable device, the Phantom V Fold 2, beginning next month.

Meta is reportedly preparing to introduce a new feature enabling users to share comments from Instagram posts to Threads. According to The Verge, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has shared an image indicating that a dropdown menu will appear when users comment on an Instagram post. This menu will provide the option to share the comment solely on Instagram or also on Threads.

Apple is reportedly contemplating the use of a rigid plastic casing for the next-generation Apple Watch SE, potentially set for release next year. This move comes after Apple's previous experimentation with plastic, which was not featured in recent product announcements.

Intel missed out on a contract to design and manufacture the chip for Sony’s PlayStation 6 in 2022, according to three sources familiar with the situation. This loss was a substantial setback for Intel's efforts to grow its emerging contract manufacturing business.