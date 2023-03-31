close

Netflix rolls out ad-supported plan 'Basic with Ads' for Apple TV users

Streaming giant Netflix has rolled out its ad-supported plan -- "Basic with Ads" for Apple TV users after a delay of months.

IANS San Francisco
Netflix

Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Streaming giant Netflix has rolled out its ad-supported plan -- "Basic with Ads" for Apple TV users after a delay of months.

The service was announced in October of last year, but there were some devices that were not supported, including the Apple TV. The cheaper tier is now available in the Netflix tvOS app starting this week, reports TechCrunch.

Prior to this update, Apple TV users were not able to access Netflix's ads tier and were offered either a more expensive plan or an alternative device to try.

Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, PlayStation 3 and Netflix app for Windows are yet to receive the tier, the report mentioned.

Netflix rolled out the "Basic With Ads" steaming plan on November 3 last year to subscribers in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Canada and Mexico for $6.99.

Ads are 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during shows and films.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that it will bring 40 more games later this year, and also 70 titles are in development with its partners.

"That's in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by our in-house game studios," the company said in a statement.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

