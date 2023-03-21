JUST IN
iQOO Z7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor launched in India: Details
HP launches AMD Ryzen 7 processor-powered Pavilion Aero 13 laptop: Details
Social media platform Mastodon hits over 10mn registered accounts
Google giving some Pixel Superfans chance to try Bard AI: Report
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits
Microsoft to build its own mobile games store to compete Apple, Google
Galaxy S23 series to stay in demand in India despite slowdown: TM Roh
Twitter's two-factor authentication moves behind paywall effective today
Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages
Non-Twitter Blue users now have last chance to switch away from SMS 2FA
You are here: Home » Technology » News
iQOO Z7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor launched in India: Details
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Netflix to bring 40 more games this year, 70 titles in development

"That's in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by our in-house game studios," the company said in a statement

Topics
Netflix | Games

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will bring 40 more games later this year, and also 70 titles are in development with its partners.

"That's in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by our in-house game studios," the company said in a statement.

"Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games-- in different genres and formats-- because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them."

In January this year, the platform launched 'Valiant Hearts: Coming Home', the first of three exclusive games from Ubisoft on Netflix.

Now, the new game from Ubisoft will be launched on April 18-- Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace.

"Next year, ustwo's brilliant and beautiful Monument Valley franchise is coming to Netflix, starting with Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, with more to come," it added.

The company further mentioned that it is working with the game developer Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black) on an exclusive title based on an upcoming Netflix release.

For this month, the company introduced two new games-- 'Highwater', which is now available; and 'Terra Nil', which will be launched on March 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Netflix

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 13:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU