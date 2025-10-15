Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI to offer adult users a less restricted ChatGPT, including erotica

OpenAI to offer adult users a less restricted ChatGPT, including erotica

The move could mark a major change in OpenAI's existing policy, which currently prohibits erotic content. It is still uncertain what specific material will be classified as permissible erotica

Sam Altman

Verified adult users will soon be able to access a less restricted version of ChatGPT (Photo: Bloomberg)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has announced that verified adult users of ChatGPT will soon have access to a less restricted version of the generative AI platform, one that may include erotic content. “In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” Altman said in an X on Tuesday.
 
The announcement marks a major reversal in OpenAI’s previous policy, which largely forbade such content across nearly all contexts. It is not yet clear what types of materials will meet the threshold for permitted erotica.
 
 
Mental health issues and AI-chatbot use
 
In his X post, Altman said he believes OpenAI has “mitigated serious mental health issues” associated with AI-chatbot usage. He said the company is now exploring ways to relax some of its stringent content restrictions. New safety measures have been introduced, including enhanced parental controls.
 
Altman noted that earlier versions of ChatGPT were made “pretty restrictive” to shield users from mental health risks, but such constraints made the chatbot “less useful and enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems”.  Also read: OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT: How it works

Also Read

ChatGPT

ChatGPT will soon have personality and will treat 'adult users like adults'

Spotify in ChatGPT

You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

ChatGPT, UPI

OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT: How it works

Gemini

Google Gemini to use YouTube, Maps public data by default from October 13

Arattai

Homegrown Arattai tops India app charts, outshines ChatGPT, Geminipremium

 
“Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases,” he said.  How OpenAI will verify users’ ages remains unclear.
   
OpenAI aims to curb chatbot bias
 
This change is noteworthy because OpenAI intentionally designed GPT-5 to make the chatbot less “sycophantic” and to help forestall potential mental health crises among users.
 
In addition to the rollout slated for December, he also announced that a new version of ChatGPT will be launched in the upcoming weeks, enabling the chatbot to adopt more distinct personalities — extending enhancements introduced in the latest GPT-4o version.
 
Safety concerns over AI use 
Altman’s remarks come at a time when OpenAI is under intensifying scrutiny over its safety policies. In September, the US Federal Trade Commission opened an inquiry into several technology firms — including OpenAI — over possible risks posed to children and adolescents. This follows a lawsuit from a California couple who claimed that ChatGPT contributed to the suicide of their 16-year-old son.
   

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Worls Wide Open event

Project Moohan: Samsung schedules Android XR headset launch for October 21

Instagram Teen accounts will be guided by PG-13 ratings

Instagram adds new restrictions to teen accounts and more parental controls

Apple's new MacBook (Source: Apple SVP Marketing,Greg Joswiak on X)

Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

AI chatbots

Meet Indian AI startups replacing call-center jobs with human-like chatbots

The base for Apple's smart home display will resemble a HomePod mini

Apple to expand smart home mfg with tabletop robot and home hub in Vietnam

Topics : Artificial intelligence ChatGPT OpenAI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon