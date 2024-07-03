Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Netflix to discontinue basic ad-free subscription plan in these countries

In India, Netflix still lists the basic plan, priced at Rs 199, which allows users to stream at 720p resolution on one device at a time

Netflix

Netflix

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Netflix, an over-the-top video streaming platform, is reportedly discontinuing its most affordable ad-free subscription plan in select regions. According to a report by The Verge, Netflix has begun notifying some users in the UK and Canada that they will need to switch to a different plan to continue accessing Netflix content.

The report indicates that a few Netflix users subscribed to the basic plan have received notifications from Netflix. These notifications state that once their current subscription period ends, they will need to choose a new plan to keep watching. Users in these regions will either have to switch to the ad-supported subscription plan or opt for a higher-priced plan if they want an ad-free experience on Netflix.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Netflix has removed the basic plan pricing details, too, from its websites in Canada and the UK. This follows the platform's announcement last year that it would discontinue the basic plan for new subscribers in the US, UK, and Canada. However, existing subscribers were allowed to continue with their plans until now. It appears Netflix is now phasing out the basic plan for existing users as well.

In India, Netflix still lists the basic plan, priced at Rs 199, which allows users to stream at 720p resolution on one device at a time. If Netflix implements similar changes in India, basic plan subscribers will need to choose the more expensive Premium and Standard plans or switch to a Mobile plan, which only works on smartphones and tablets. Netflix has not yet announced the ad-supported subscription plan in India, but it is expected to launch soon.

Also Read

Maharaj Movieq

'Boycott Netflix' trends on X ahead of the release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj

Kota Factory 3

Kota Factory 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya. Watch!

Netflix

Netflix tests biggest TV app revamp in 10 yrs to enhance viewing experience

Tech Wrap May 28

Tech wrap May 28: Xiaomi 14 Civi launch on Jun 12, Pixel 8a review and more

Netflix app for Windows

Soon, Netflix could remove 'download videos' option on Windows app: Details

Topics : Netflix Netflix India Netflix viewers Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon