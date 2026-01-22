Tech Wrap Jan 22: Samsung Sound Tower, Fujifilm Instax Mini, Adobe AI

Samsung has launched the Sound Tower 2026 lineup, comprising two models – ST50F and ST40F. These tower speakers boast Samsung’s upgraded acoustic architecture to deliver clear and balanced sound output across diverse environments, with an output of up to 240W. Samsung said these speakers incorporate dual woofers and waveguide-assisted tweeters to disperse sound in a consistent manner.

Fujifilm has launched the instax mini Evo Cinema camera in India, its latest hybrid instant camera that combines photos and videos capture with instant printing. According to the company, the design is inspired by the FUJICA Single-8, an 8mm movie camera introduced in 1965. The camera is part of the instax Evo series and is aimed at users who want digital controls along with physical photo prints.

Adobe is expanding its use of artificial intelligence (AI) across Acrobat and Express with new tools for everyday document tasks. The updates cover areas such as creating presentations, editing PDFs, summarising long files and collaborating with others, without the need for advanced design or technical skills. Users will be able to turn existing documents into presentations, convert written material into podcast-style audio summaries and edit PDFs using simple text-based commands. Adobe is also improving file organisation and sharing through shared workspaces, reducing the need to switch between multiple apps and formats.

Ubisoft has announced that it has stopped the development of the “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” remake. The French video game publisher is set to undergo a reorganisation, splitting the company into five creative divisions, it said on Wednesday. Each of these studios has been tasked with handling particular game brands or franchises. These studios have their own independent budget now.

Microsoft has rolled out the Xbox app to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, allowing users to download and play Xbox PC games locally on these devices. The update brings access to a large part of the Xbox Game Pass PC catalogue on Arm-powered Copilot+ PCs, alongside continued support for cloud gaming where local compatibility is limited. Alongside this, Microsoft also announced a new game save sync indicator, cloud gaming support for select smart TVs, and shared updates related to handheld gaming and cross-device play.

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has de-licensed the lower portion of the 6GHz spectrum, a move that clears the way for wider use of next-generation Wi-Fi standards in the country. The decision ends years of uncertainty around the band and brings India closer to global markets where Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 are already in active use.

YouTube is preparing to introduce a new artificial intelligence-driven feature, which will let creators create Shorts using AI-generated versions of themselves. The update was announced by the company’s CEO, Neal Mohan, who said creators will be able to use their own likeness to create content, as well as try out AI-based tools for games and music. Additionally, YouTube also plans to expand Shorts with new content formats and introduce additional music-related features.

Motorola is set to launch the Signature smartphone and Moto Watch in India on January 23. Both these were introduced at the Consumer Electronics earlier this month. While details of these products are available in public domain, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has also listed these products’ information page on ecommerce platform Flipkart.

Apple is reportedly exploring a new category of AI hardware in the form of a wearable pin designed to understand a user’s surroundings using cameras and microphones. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing The Information, the device would be a standalone AI device, separate from Apple Watch or AirPods, and would rely on on-device sensors and AI models rather than a traditional screen-based interface. It is still in early development and could launch as soon as 2027.

Meta has announced that ads will soon start appearing on Threads. Beginning next week, users will gradually see ads in their Threads feeds as the company expands the ads worldwide. With the wider expansion, ads will no longer be limited to select regions or users. Meta said ad delivery will start slowly, so users may not see many ads at first. Threads first introduced ads to a small group of advertisers last year and has kept the rollout limited so far.

OpenAI is expanding its efforts to convince global governments to build more data centres and encourage greater usage of artificial intelligence in areas such as education, health and disaster preparedness. The initiative called OpenAI for Countries will expand the reach of its products and help close the gap between countries with broad access to AI technology and nations that do not yet have the capacity, the company said.

India recorded 25.5 billion app downloads in 2025, marking a recovery from the dip seen the previous year, according to Sensor Tower’s State of Mobile 2026 report. The rebound was largely driven by rapid adoption of generative AI apps and the rise of short-form “microdrama” platforms, which together reshaped download and engagement trends across the country.

Apple plans to revamp Siri later this year by turning the digital assistant into the company's first artificial intelligence chatbot, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The chatbot, code named Campos, will be embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and will replace the current Siri interface, the report said, citing people familiar with the plan.