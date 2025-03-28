Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New mobile app, upcoming Switch games revealed at Nintendo Direct: Details

New mobile app, upcoming Switch games revealed at Nintendo Direct: Details

The newly introduced Nintendo Today app will help consumers stay up to date with industry and game-related news

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nintendo Direct event was streamed on March 27 where the company announced a number of games, besides a new app for Android and iOS, called Nintendo Today. The Nintendo Direct event did not cover much of the upcoming Switch 2 console as more information about the next-generation handheld will be revealed in an event on April 2.
 
Here are the details of what was announced at the Nintendo Direct event.
 
Nintendo Today: Details
 
Available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, this new app will help consumers stay on top of the latest Nintendo news.
 
 
This app comes with an interactive animated calendar that users can personalise with themes inspired by Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and more. It also offers customisable home screen widgets in 4x2 or 4x3 formats.

Another key feature is a daily news feed, keeping users updated with the latest from Nintendo, including Switch 2 announcements, game-related news, videos, and comics. While additional content may be included, specific details remain unclear.
 
Lastly, the app includes an event tracker, providing schedules for Direct presentations, game launches, and in-game events, ensuring players stay informed about upcoming activities.
 
Nintendo Direct: Games announced
 
The games announced during Nintendo Direct that will be coming to Nintendo Switch are:
  • Dragon Quest I+II HD-2D Remake
  • No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files
  • Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
  • Shadow Labyrinth
  • Patapon 1+2 Replay
  • Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Disney Villains Cursed Cafe
  • Witchbrook
  • The Eternal Life of Goldman
  • Gradius Origins
  • Rift of the Necrodancer
  • Tamagotchi Plaza
  • Pokemon Legends Z-A
  • Rhythm Heaven Groove
  • Virtual Game Cards on Nintendo Switch
  • High on Life
  • Star Overdrive
  • The Wandering Village
  • King of Meat
  • Lou's Lagoon Summer
  • Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
  • SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered
  • Monument Valley 1, 2, 3
  • Everybody Golf Hot Shots
  • Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  • Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

