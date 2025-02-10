Business Standard

Nothing begins manufacturing Phone 3a series in India, launch set for Mar 4

Nothing begins manufacturing Phone 3a series in India, launch set for Mar 4

Taking a cue from Apple's approach, the company highlighted that the Phone 3a series is designed in London and manufactured in India

Nothing, Made in India, Phone 3a series

Phone 3a series being manufactured in India Photo: Nothing

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UK-based consumer technology company Nothing announced on February 10 that its Phone 3a series is being manufactured in India. Taking a cue from Apple’s approach, the company highlighted that the Phone 3a series is designed in London and manufactured in India, “blending British design excellence with Indian manufacturing expertise”. The launch of the Phone 3a series is scheduled for March 4.
 
“Nothing has significantly contributed to job creation, with over 500 employees in its factory in Chennai, where the Phone (3a) series is being manufactured, with 95 per cent of the employees being women. This facility is central to the production of the Nothing Phone (3a) series, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to local manufacturing,” the company stated.
 
 
Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect
 
In its launch date announcement, Nothing stated that the series will focus on "core user needs", including the camera, screen, processor, and design. In an accompanying video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the company previewed the design of one of the smartphones from the series.

The smartphone appears to feature Nothing’s signature transparent back panel design along with a horizontally stacked rear camera module similar to the Phone 2a, incorporating a glyph-light interface around it. However, the camera module appears larger than that of the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus, suggesting the possibility of a triple-camera setup.
 
According to a report by consumer technology news platform 9To5Google, the Nothing Phone 3a could feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Additionally, two Nothing smartphones have reportedly appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform under the codenames "A059" and "A059P", indicating that the Phone 3a series may include two models. One of these models is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.
 

Topics : Nothing Made in India Technology

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

