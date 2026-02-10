G-SHOCK launches GST-B1000 series watch in India at Rs 29,995: Details

G-SHOCK has expanded its G-STEEL lineup with the launch of the GST-B1000 series. According to the company, the new model draws inspiration from G-SHOCK’s early designs while adopting a more modern, all-metal look. The GST-B1000 builds on the design philosophy of the original DW-5000C, reworked into a metal body. Priced at Rs 29,995, the watch is available in black, blue, and green colour options. G-SHOCK also said that the GST-B1000 is slimmer and lighter than previous G-STEEL models, making it more suitable for everyday wear.

G-SHOCK GST-B1000: Price and availability

Price: Rs 29,995

Colours: Black, Blue, and Green

The G-STEEL GST-B1000 series is available on the company’s official website and at select Casio and G-SHOCK stores.

G-SHOCK GST-B1000: Details

The GST-B1000 uses a brick-pattern dial and an octagonal bezel inspired by the original design, while keeping G-SHOCK’s standard focus on durability, shock resistance, and water resistance. The company said that compared to earlier G-STEEL models, the GST-B1000 is slimmer and lighter. The case measures under 44.2mm in diameter with a thickness of 11.6mm, and the watch weighs 118 grams.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp now supports voice and video calls from web browsers: Report According to the company, the case uses carbon fibre-reinforced resin, with urethane buffering parts added to absorb impact where the band connects to the case and to strengthen the metal band joints. It also uses an adhesive glass attachment and a compact module to better absorb external shocks.

ALSO READ: Discord to bring age verifications from March, tightens teen safety rules The metal surfaces are finished with a mix of straight and circular hairline brushing, along with mirror polishing. The company said this combination gives the watch a subtle shift in appearance depending on how the light hits it. The bezel is free of logos.

The company said that the stainless-steel bracelet has been developed specifically for this model and uses the same mix of brushed and polished finishes as the case. A new tri-fold clasp provides a secure fit while maintaining a simple, balanced appearance on the wrist. The GST-B1000 also includes Tough Solar charging and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing basic smartphone linking.